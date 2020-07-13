Apartment List
/
MI
/
roseville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roseville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27827 Oneil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27841 Kaufman St
27841 Kaufman Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1145 sqft
Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
31623 NARDELLI Lane
31623 Nardelli Lane, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
Well maintained FIRST FLOOR CONDO for lease. Close parking and private entrance. Lease amount includes the association fee which covers outside maintenance, exterior insurance, snow and grass removal.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25627 Paige St
25627 Paige Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cute, newly updated home for lease in roseville. Two bedrooms and one bath. Laundry room. No basement and no garage. Very cute home! Must see!! Call today!! Cats allowed and 1 dog under 30 pounds. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5875621)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25890 Fortuna
25890 Fortuna Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Ideal Location w/ effortless access to I-696, I-94, not far from I-75, and numerous major highways for commuting! Absolutely stunning! 3 bedroom bungalow w/very spacious, and functional master bedroom on second floor w/ loads of closet space! First

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
26315 Lehner Street
26315 Lehner Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1312 sqft
Amazing 3BR home with 1 full bath, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and an all-season room. Pets are welcome, a non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet. A 13+month lease is available.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28015-19 Gratiot
28015 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,850
3000 sqft
For lease in Roseville. Busy corner at Martin and Gratiot. A proven winner for over 50 years. Totally renovated auto repair shop. Approx 3,000 square feet, 4 overhead doors and bays, office area & show room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25893 Leach
25893 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 06/13 FROM 11AM TO 12PM Very nice large 3 bedroom home in a great location. Large bedrooms, formal dining room, finished basement, big kirchen and 2 car garage. $35 application fee.First months rent and 1 1/2 security deposit for move in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28216 JAHNS
28216 Jahns Drive, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
29891 Quinkert St
29891 Quinkert Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
Roseville house for rent waiting for you to call home! This three bedroom, one and a half bath home, with a basement, and a one and a half car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28740 Bohn
28740 Bohn Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH READY TO MOVE IN - ROSEVILLE - This is a great 3 bedroom and 1 bath property. New roof, fresh paint, carpet flooring. House is in excellent condition with full basement and detached car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
15680 13 Mile
15680 East 13 Mile Road, Roseville, MI
Studio
$2,325
2000 sqft
Last unit available in busy plaza. Corner location with entrance from 13 Mile and Calahan Rd. End cap unit with ample parking and excellent exposure!

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
16122 12 mile
16122 E 12 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,100
1200 sqft
Great location. Approx 1200 sq ft with both front and back entrances. Lots of parking.Freshly painted. Bathroom & storage.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and

1 of 6

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28083 PINEHURST Street
28083 Pinehurst Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom in Roseville... Appliances are included (dishwasher, washer, dryer, fridge and stove)..Nice size yard for family BBQ with deck...Shed in the back for extra storage...Close to shopping, freeways and schools..

1 of 17

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27730 GRATIOT Avenue
27730 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI
Studio
$900
1216 sqft
Beautiful updated 1216 sq ft., and ready to move in. New flooring throughout, freshly painted, clean and ready to go. 5 offices, 2 restrooms, kitchen, waiting room, tons of parking and basement storage. Highly visible and good traffic count.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
18400 Marquette
18400 Marquette Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- 3 bedroom/1 bath home in Roseville ready for immediate occupancy! Home has hardwood floors throughout, full basement, detached garage on a corner lot. Owner would like prospective tenant to sign a two year lease and no pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
31516 Gloede Dr
31516 Gloede Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Occupancy 06/10/2018. Three bedroom, two bathroom ranch with finished basement, two car detached garage. Hardwood flooring upstairs. Open concept ranch with updated main bathroom, lots of storage space. Great Location! This one wont last long.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
14224 Colpaert
14224 Colpaert Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This Beautifully remodeled all brick 1,200 square foot ranch with a fenced in yard will be the perfect place for you to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22818 David Ave
22818 David Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
22818 David is located near 9 Mile and Gratiot Brick, three bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath bungalow has new roof, new windows, hardwood flooring, stove, fridge, washer & dryer included, basement, air conditioning, rear porch, fenced yard and 1 and 1/2 car
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Roseville, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roseville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 BedroomsRoseville 3 BedroomsRoseville Apartments with BalconyRoseville Apartments with Garage
Roseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Apartments with Pool
Roseville Apartments with Washer-DryerRoseville Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoseville Pet Friendly PlacesRoseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn