383 N Main St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For lease - Walk in to this beautiful and classy, completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex (1/2 side only for lease) located in the Village of Romeo. New ceramic flooring in living room and bonus room in partially finished basement. Hardwood throughout all 3 bedrooms, upgraded kitchen with unique granite countertops and backsplash. Includes all appliances. Landlord just installed new washer and dryer. Kitchen door wall leads to a deck for relaxing or entertaining. Freshly painted throughout. All room dimensions are estimated. $1,600/month includes water, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Non-smoker please. Pets are negotiable. Immediate occupancy! Lease requirements: First month's rent, 1.5 month's security deposit, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee due at signing. Credit report w/600+ minimum score, employment letter, lease application and last 2 paystubs required, letter from previous landlord. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and cable. Landlord lives next door.