All apartments in Romeo
Find more places like 383 N Main St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Romeo, MI
/
383 N Main St.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:02 AM

383 N Main St.

383 N Main St · (248) 890-5381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

383 N Main St, Romeo, MI 48065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For lease - Walk in to this beautiful and classy, completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex (1/2 side only for lease) located in the Village of Romeo. New ceramic flooring in living room and bonus room in partially finished basement. Hardwood throughout all 3 bedrooms, upgraded kitchen with unique granite countertops and backsplash. Includes all appliances. Landlord just installed new washer and dryer. Kitchen door wall leads to a deck for relaxing or entertaining. Freshly painted throughout. All room dimensions are estimated. $1,600/month includes water, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Non-smoker please. Pets are negotiable. Immediate occupancy! Lease requirements: First month's rent, 1.5 month's security deposit, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee due at signing. Credit report w/600+ minimum score, employment letter, lease application and last 2 paystubs required, letter from previous landlord. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and cable. Landlord lives next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 N Main St. have any available units?
383 N Main St. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 383 N Main St. have?
Some of 383 N Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 N Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
383 N Main St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 N Main St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 N Main St. is pet friendly.
Does 383 N Main St. offer parking?
No, 383 N Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 383 N Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 383 N Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 N Main St. have a pool?
No, 383 N Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 383 N Main St. have accessible units?
No, 383 N Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 383 N Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 N Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 383 N Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 383 N Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 383 N Main St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MI
Madison Heights, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIMount Clemens, MILake Orion, MISt. Clair Shores, MIClawson, MI
Birmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MICenter Line, MIBerkley, MIEastpointe, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIHarper Woods, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Dearborn
University of Michigan-Flint
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity