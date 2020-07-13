/
pet friendly apartments
61 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
1963 Beaver Creek Dr
1963 Beaver Creek Drive, Rochester, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2671 sqft
FINALLY your opportunity to lease in prestigious Creekside / Fox Creek Village! Current tenants LOVE this stately colonial home, but are being transferred for work.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
430 BALDWIN AVE APT 60
430 Baldwin Avenue, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Great Rochester location for this clean condo with fresh paint and beautiful new tiled bath/shower. Lower unit overlooks rear wooded area where you can walk or ride out to the Paint Creek Trail. Nice size walk in closet in the Master Bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Farms
1385 E HORSESHOE BEND DRIVE
1385 East Horseshoe Bend, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2590 sqft
Home is occupied, 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS. Well cared for updated 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in sought after Fairview Farms Sub.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
7 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
49528 Alexander
49528 Alexander, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2504 sqft
This home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The home has an attached 2 car garage and central air. The home has custom wood flooring and carpeting throughout. The kitchen includes stainless appliances: Gas stove,microwave, fridge and dishwasher.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1514 PORTER Circle
1514 Porter Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths Updated kitchen. All appliances are included. Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house and beach volleyball. Walking distance to Thelma Spencer Park. Monthly rent includes the association fee.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3174 AVON MANOR Road
3174 Avon Manor Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
Beautiful remodeled ranch in a great area. Well Maintained w/large private fenced yard, covered back patio & 2 car attached garage. Home is move in ready with new Pergo flooring, fresh paint, carpet, fixtures, newer appliances, blinds & more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
56157 Troon
56157 Troon North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1066 sqft
Welcome home to this updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. Enter the home into the spacious and open floor plan. The living room features soaring ceilings, recessed lighting, tons of natural light and access to the patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8115 Downing Street
8115 Downing St, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1940 sqft
New Construction Apartments. Three Bedroom 2& 1/2 Bath Townhome style Apartment for lease. 2Car Attached Garage, Private Entrance, Full size Washer & Dryer included, All Appliances included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
1566 Colony Drive
1566 Colony Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Spacious ranch! Super clean! Newer carpet & paint. Newer kitchen appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor laundry (washer & dryer included). Great room with gas fireplace and doorwall to private deck.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
North Oaks
1553 Scenic Hollow
1553 Scenic Hollow, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
6267 sqft
Grand entrance & privacy for this elegant custom home on a cul-de-sac with over 2 acres that offers a quiet and serene setting.
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
34 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
