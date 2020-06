Amenities

range refrigerator

BEST PRICE TO LIVE IN DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER! NICE ROCHESTER STUDIO APARTMENT FOR LEASE. LOWER UNIT. NEWER WINDOWS. STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY MACHINE ON SITE. ADDITIONAL SEPARATE STORAGE UNIT IN BASEMENT. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. ONLY ONE UTILITY BILL. NO PETS. WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. $30 APPLICATION FEE THAT GOES TOWARD THE BACKGROUND CHECK. 1 1/2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.