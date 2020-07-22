Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

At Prinwood Place, we strive to deliver excellent resident services alongside a range of amenities to truly help you feel at home in Portage, MI. In addition to comfortable apartments and townhome, our community amenities are designed to add quality to your days. Try getting some work done from home in our freshly renovated business center. Break a sweat in our vibrant 24-hour fitness center with treadmills, balance balls, and other machines to help you stay in shape. Imagine yourself as the subject of a pastoral painting as you stroll through our acres of lush landscaping or alongside our tranquil reflection pond. Plan cookouts with neighbors and friends. As you grill, younger residents and guests can play on the playground. As pet-lovers, we welcome your furry friends to enjoy life in the community, too. We’d love to show you what life is like in our Prinwood Place apartments. Portage, MI awaits, so reach out to a friendly leasing agent today!