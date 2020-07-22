All apartments in Portage
Prinwood Place
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:41 PM

Prinwood Place

2195 Captiva Island · (269) 247-5968
Location

2195 Captiva Island, Portage, MI 49024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-10209 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 01-10225 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1052 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prinwood Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
At Prinwood Place, we strive to deliver excellent resident services alongside a range of amenities to truly help you feel at home in Portage, MI. In addition to comfortable apartments and townhome, our community amenities are designed to add quality to your days. Try getting some work done from home in our freshly renovated business center. Break a sweat in our vibrant 24-hour fitness center with treadmills, balance balls, and other machines to help you stay in shape. Imagine yourself as the subject of a pastoral painting as you stroll through our acres of lush landscaping or alongside our tranquil reflection pond. Plan cookouts with neighbors and friends. As you grill, younger residents and guests can play on the playground. As pet-lovers, we welcome your furry friends to enjoy life in the community, too. We’d love to show you what life is like in our Prinwood Place apartments. Portage, MI awaits, so reach out to a friendly leasing agent today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee, $20 Utility Initial Set Up
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Pest control: $5/month; Salt Fee: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $30/monthly per pet
restrictions: No weight limit, however certain breed restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $80/month.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Closets with Organizers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prinwood Place have any available units?
Prinwood Place has 2 units available starting at $1,164 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prinwood Place have?
Some of Prinwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prinwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
Prinwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prinwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Prinwood Place is pet friendly.
Does Prinwood Place offer parking?
Yes, Prinwood Place offers parking.
Does Prinwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prinwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prinwood Place have a pool?
No, Prinwood Place does not have a pool.
Does Prinwood Place have accessible units?
No, Prinwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does Prinwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prinwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Prinwood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prinwood Place has units with air conditioning.
