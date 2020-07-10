/
apartments with washer dryer
36 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI with washer-dryer
Prinwood Place
2195 Captiva Island, Portage, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments in a leafy neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets in units. On-site laundry, business center and playground. Not far from I-94.
4821 Idlewood Ave
4821 Idlewood Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in Foxwood Hills neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Kitchen with center island. Open floor plan to adjacent family room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding & chair rail.
7643 Blackmar Cir
7643 Blackmar Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1387 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Currently occupied, available 8/1/2020. End unit condo w/ pond views in highly desirable Woodbridge Hills. Soaring cathedral ceiling in the great room with fireplace and walk-out deck.
2749 Tall Trees Ave
2749 Tall Trees Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2656 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Portage
South Westnedge
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)
5215 E S Ave
5215 East S Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bedroom home in Vicksburg. Conveniently located just off Sprinkle Road. Full basement and storage shed offers plenty of extra storage space. (RLNE4144073)
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Vine
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.
Oakland-Winchell
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.
Sloan
214 Douglas Ave
214 Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 09/01/20 Great, Clean house ideal location across the street from K College and WMU. Driveway parking, large kitchen and gathering room with Fireplace. 6th bedroom potential. (RLNE5518114)
7792 N. Indian Lake Drive
7792 North Indian Lake Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
7792 N. Indian Lake Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute Cottage on Indian Lake - Vicksburg Schools~ This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath, furnished cottage is located on a large lot, with beautiful views and frontage on Indian Lake.
Vine
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.
West Main HIll
1420 W Michigan Ave
1420 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you.
Westnedge Hill
715 Garland Circle
715 Garland Circle, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Currently occupied. Available 8-1-20. Nice townhouse condo with 900 square feet, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors. Great closet space in the bedrooms and hall. Private courtyard with mature landscaping and privacy fence.
Central Business District
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.
Millwood
931 Pomeroy St
931 Pomeroy Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
752 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Milwood neighborhood. Home features laminate flooring and updated kitchen with vinyl flooring and new cabinetry. There is a full basement, single car garage and fenced in yard.
Arcadia
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.
Central Business District
471 W South St Apt 406
471 West South Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
801 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Currently occupied-Available 9-1-20. Very nice one bedroom furnished condominium in the Marlborough building on the fourth floor. Living room with gas log fireplace. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, stackable washer & dryer.
Vine
709 Village St
709 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
709 Village St - 709 Village St #1 Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 ROOMY HISTORIC RANCH STYLE HOME. Great 4 bedroom house with 2 full baths, located in the Vine Neighborhood. In close proximity to WMU & K College campuses.
Vine
515 McCourtie St
515 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 bedroom, 2 bath with main floor laundry, updated interior paint & carpet and huge garage CLOSE TO WMU and off street parking. Call or Text Jason for a showing 269-720-7722. Available August 2020. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329383)
85 N Crooked Lake Dr
85 North Crooked Lake Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1318 sqft
Currently Occupied - Available 8/1/20 - Move-in Ready with open Floor Plan - Formal Dining Area and a Great Room Which Looks out over Crooked Lake and walks out to the Deck.
Central Business District
209 Old Orchard Pl
209 Old Orchard Place, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1353 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen.
Westwood
4119 Sequoia Court
4119 Sequoia Ct, Westwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Westwood neighborhood. This downstairs unit of a duplex includes a nice large master bedroom with a master closet. The second bedroom is decent-sized as well. Washer and dryer are included in unit.