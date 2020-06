Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This well maintained 3 bedroom house has so much to offer. Large kitchen has lots of cupboards and attached dining room. Nice 3 season porch off of dining room. 3 good sized bedrooms and updated full bath with tub. Living room has big picture window for lots of natural light. Basement has a large finished rec room and convenient half bath. Unfinished area offers a laundry room and lots of storage. Attached 1 car garage has an overhead door in both the front and back.