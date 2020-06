47 Fairwood Boulevard

Amenities

TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT ON GREAT PLEASANT RIDGE STREET. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM AND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. CERAMIC TILE BATHROOM WITH VESSEL SINK, NEWER CERAMIC TILE FLOOR IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR. OWNER REQUIRES A TWO YEAR LEASE BUT WOULD ACCEPT A ONE YEAR TERM FOR $1350.00 PER MONTH. SEPERATE GAS AND ELECTRICITY, WATER IS SPLIT 50/50 WITH UPPER TENANT. LOWER UNIT GETS ONE BAY IN THE GARAGE. 150 ONE TIME PET FEE ON APPROVED PETS, 650 MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE AND ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. CLEAN!