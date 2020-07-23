6080 DIXIE Highway

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 1500 sq ft with 5 office rooms and front office, reception area, storage room, private bathroom, kitchenette. Ground level with sufficient parking and handicap accessible. Lots of windows in well kept building. Includes all utilities, garbage & snow removal. $1800/ mo Gross
North side of Dixie Hwy east of Main Street and west of Andersonville Rd
Great Location Perfect for Medical Office, Title Company, etc., Nice Building 5 private rooms Large Reception, Great Location, Gross Lease price