All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 6080 DIXIE Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
6080 DIXIE Highway
Last updated July 21 2020 at 8:22 PM

6080 DIXIE Highway

6080 Dixie Highway · (248) 625-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6080 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI 48346

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautifully remodeled 1500 sq ft with 5 office rooms and front office, reception area, storage room, private bathroom, kitchenette. Ground level with sufficient parking and handicap accessible. Lots of windows in well kept building. Includes all utilities, garbage & snow removal. $1800/ mo Gross

North side of Dixie Hwy east of Main Street and west of Andersonville Rd

Great Location Perfect for Medical Office, Title Company, etc., Nice Building 5 private rooms Large Reception, Great Location, Gross Lease price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6080 DIXIE Highway have any available units?
6080 DIXIE Highway has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6080 DIXIE Highway currently offering any rent specials?
6080 DIXIE Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6080 DIXIE Highway pet-friendly?
No, 6080 DIXIE Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 6080 DIXIE Highway offer parking?
Yes, 6080 DIXIE Highway offers parking.
Does 6080 DIXIE Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6080 DIXIE Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6080 DIXIE Highway have a pool?
No, 6080 DIXIE Highway does not have a pool.
Does 6080 DIXIE Highway have accessible units?
Yes, 6080 DIXIE Highway has accessible units.
Does 6080 DIXIE Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6080 DIXIE Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6080 DIXIE Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6080 DIXIE Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6080 DIXIE Highway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr
Southfield, MI 48322
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48335
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr
Lake Orion, MI 48359
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Pavilion Court Apartments
22675 Pavilion Dr
Novi, MI 48375

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity