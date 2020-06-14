Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI with garage

Oak Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
24240 Kenosha St
24240 Kenosha Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1005 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom brick ranch located in North Oak Park.This home has a spacious fenced backyard with a 2 car detached garage. The home has been freshly painted with a full finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
19719 Ferguson St.
19719 Ferguson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Come see this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with garage and basement. Beautiful home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
19317 Mansfield St
19317 Mansfield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1080 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath - bungalow, Dining room, New carpet, Fresh paint. Full basement, One car detached garage. Click to Apply!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17252 Sunnybrook
17252 Sunnybrook Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1196 sqft
This 3 bedroom ranch is located on a dead end street & offers a secluded, private yard w/patio & shed. Absolutely MOVE IN Condition. Beautifullyrefinished hardwood floors, updated ceramic bath, white kitchen w/Euro cabinets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
120 Allenhurst Avenue
120 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
2128 Thomas Avenue
2128 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Berkley Bungalow available! Convenient location close to highways, parks and tons of amenities. Fully applianced kitchen for cooking up a storm. New bathroom! Tons of storage in the basement. Fenced-in yard and pet friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
861 West Lewiston Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
814 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
523 S PLEASANT Street
523 South Pleasant Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Beautiful, two flat duplex close to downtown Royal Oak. Quaint old world charm surrounds you in this spacious unit. This apartment has hardwood floors, ceramic bath and a balcony off the back.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
7747 W 7 MILE Road
7747 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1370 sqft
Oversized 3 Bdrm Bungalow Sits On Corner Of 7 Mile & Woodingham. All Brick exterior . Separate Dining Room. Part Fin Basement, 1 Car Garage with a new door excellent for storage. Wood floor on entry. Small back porch. Fenced yard. No pets no smokers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
12751 Abington Ave
12751 Abington Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Beautiful 3 bed room ranch style brick house, freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor, finished basement, New roof , two car garage. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3517615)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
13590 Mettetal St
13590 Mettetal Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1600 sqft
Spacious brick tudor home located just South of Schoolcraft, and West of Greenfield. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, nice kitchen with breakfast nook, fireplace, formal dining room, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
14041 Rosemont Ave
14041 Rosemont Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This property is available on our rent to own program. (RLNE5053898)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weatherby
1 Unit Available
12069 Ashton Ave
12069 Ashton Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow for Lease. 1 bath. Dining room. Central air. Florida Room. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and microwave. Washer and dryer included. New roof in 2001. 2 car detached garage with opener. Fenced yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
City Guide for Oak Park, MI

Welcome to Oak Park, a nice, 'burby anomaly on Detroit's metro area. It's a certain kind of living, so stick around and we'll guide you through the Oak Park renter's way of life.

In this little city of just 5 square miles. There are various rentals, and there is sure to be a property rental that fits your lifestyle.

Want an apartment near the golf course? How about a place next door to a little deli? Or, maybe you're looking for a park-side rental. Well, deciding on your neighborhood is the easy part. However, finding both a desirable neighborhood and a cheap apartment can be a bit difficult. Most apartment complexes are located around the city center and can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,300. There are plenty of old brick houses, bungalows, and ranchers to consider that rent for about a grand. While this may sound like a lot of cash, it is easily affordable with a roommate or two. Most rental homes come with three bedrooms, and an extra den or basement.

If you need an apartment with lots of amenities, Oak Park might not be the place to look. With most of the rental market made up of rental homes, converted houses, and smaller apartment buildings, there are very few places that offer any amenities at all... at least, not of the apartment-breed. However, with all affordable houses for rent, you can get that feeling long forgotten by most renters -- the feeling that comes from having your own private yard, and your own private garage. That is the feeling you can only get from a real house.

Pet friendly pads are easy to find around here. Not only are most rentals accepting of pets, they often come with nice, fenced-in yards. At many apartments and rental homes pets are negotiable, and the friendlier your dog is, the more likely you are to find a dog friendly rental.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your new home. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oak Park, MI

Oak Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

