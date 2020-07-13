Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
24641 Ridgedale St
24641 Ridgedale Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
1050 sq. ft. 3 bed Oak Park brick ranch (10 Mile and Coolidge) with one car detached garage and full basement. Hardwood floors. Large open living and dining room. Bathroom has been updated with 1’ ceramic tiles and new cabinet/floor.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
24240 Kenosha St
24240 Kenosha Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1005 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom brick ranch located in North Oak Park.This home has a spacious fenced backyard with a 2 car detached garage. The home has been freshly painted with a full finished basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
10030 West Nine Mile Road - 11
10030 West 9 Mile Road, Oak Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
The Park on Nine is a small cozy complex located just a short distance from downtown Ferndale on Nine Mile road. With dedicated parking, large, fully renovated apartments, and ample basement storage this is a great place to call home.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
13681 MANHATTAN Street
13681 Manhattan Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
***FOR RENT*** CHARM, LOCATION, AND CONVENIENCE! NORTHERN OAK PARK 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1000 SQUARE FEET OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH ON ENTRY LEVEL, 1 HALF BATH IN COMPLETELY FINISHED BASEMENT, TONS

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21170 Kipling St
21170 Kipling Street, Oak Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious home in Oak Park! - This beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home wont last long! The home features new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and a freshly painted exterior.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,110
635 sqft
Wi-Fi Included! Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
19317 Mansfield St
19317 Mansfield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1080 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath - bungalow, Dining room, New carpet, Fresh paint. Full basement, One car detached garage. Click to Apply!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1349 S Washington Ave
1349 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom condo just a block away from Downtown Royal Oak! Unwind around the gas fireplace in the spacious living room that is located on the main level and offers tall ceilings! Just a few steps up is the kitchen

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
1591 Catalpa Dr.
1591 Catalpa Drive, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1370 sqft
1591 Catalpa Dr. Available 09/10/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Coming Soon! 3 bed, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
160 ALLENHURST Avenue
160 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1052 sqft
Remodeled Townhome. Enter to an open floor concept into a Great Room with lots of windows, light, natural Fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and more. Two spacious bedrooms share a private balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1321 W 9 MILE Road
1321 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT IN FERNDALE. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. CENTRAL AIR AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE BACK. SHARED LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT PLUS STORAGE.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
861 West Lewiston Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
814 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Southfield Downtown
16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075
16300 West 9 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a place to keep your lucky charms? March right in for your pot of gold savings! The 1st 6 people to apply, get approved, and move in by March 31, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
20108 Ferguson St
20108 Ferguson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
20108 Ferguson - 20108 Ferguson, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated home- now available for rent! Amenities: • Large bungalow-style bedroom • Hard wood floors • Detached garage • Near major freeways and shopping Requirements: • No evictions •
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
City Guide for Oak Park, MI

Welcome to Oak Park, a nice, 'burby anomaly on Detroit's metro area. It's a certain kind of living, so stick around and we'll guide you through the Oak Park renter's way of life.

In this little city of just 5 square miles. There are various rentals, and there is sure to be a property rental that fits your lifestyle.

Want an apartment near the golf course? How about a place next door to a little deli? Or, maybe you're looking for a park-side rental. Well, deciding on your neighborhood is the easy part. However, finding both a desirable neighborhood and a cheap apartment can be a bit difficult. Most apartment complexes are located around the city center and can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,300. There are plenty of old brick houses, bungalows, and ranchers to consider that rent for about a grand. While this may sound like a lot of cash, it is easily affordable with a roommate or two. Most rental homes come with three bedrooms, and an extra den or basement.

If you need an apartment with lots of amenities, Oak Park might not be the place to look. With most of the rental market made up of rental homes, converted houses, and smaller apartment buildings, there are very few places that offer any amenities at all... at least, not of the apartment-breed. However, with all affordable houses for rent, you can get that feeling long forgotten by most renters -- the feeling that comes from having your own private yard, and your own private garage. That is the feeling you can only get from a real house.

Pet friendly pads are easy to find around here. Not only are most rentals accepting of pets, they often come with nice, fenced-in yards. At many apartments and rental homes pets are negotiable, and the friendlier your dog is, the more likely you are to find a dog friendly rental.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your new home. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oak Park, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

