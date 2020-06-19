All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:40 PM

26135 Coolidge Highway

26135 Coolidge Highway · (248) 237-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26135 Coolidge Highway, Oak Park, MI 48237
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Ranch Duplex,Refrigerator and Stove Included. Located in an established neighborhood where the streets are lined with large, beautiful trees. Laminate Floors Throughout. Berkley School District. 2 year lease min.Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry to the premises.

$225 cleaning fee, $130 Admin. Fee. $55 application fee per adult. No smoking. No Pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450.00, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26135 Coolidge Highway have any available units?
26135 Coolidge Highway has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oak Park, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oak Park Rent Report.
Is 26135 Coolidge Highway currently offering any rent specials?
26135 Coolidge Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26135 Coolidge Highway pet-friendly?
No, 26135 Coolidge Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 26135 Coolidge Highway offer parking?
No, 26135 Coolidge Highway does not offer parking.
Does 26135 Coolidge Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26135 Coolidge Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26135 Coolidge Highway have a pool?
No, 26135 Coolidge Highway does not have a pool.
Does 26135 Coolidge Highway have accessible units?
No, 26135 Coolidge Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 26135 Coolidge Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 26135 Coolidge Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26135 Coolidge Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 26135 Coolidge Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
