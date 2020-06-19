26135 Coolidge Highway

Amenities

2 Bedroom Ranch Duplex,Refrigerator and Stove Included. Located in an established neighborhood where the streets are lined with large, beautiful trees. Laminate Floors Throughout. Berkley School District. 2 year lease min.Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry to the premises.



$225 cleaning fee, $130 Admin. Fee. $55 application fee per adult. No smoking. No Pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450.00, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.