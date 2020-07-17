All apartments in Novi
Last updated July 17 2020

23921 Argyle

23921 Argyle Street · (248) 284-6990
Location

23921 Argyle Street, Novi, MI 48374

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 23921 Argyle · Avail. now

$4,650

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
Stunning Colonial Home for Lease in Novi! - Stunning brick colonial in the much sought after neighborhood of Broadmoor Park. This beautiful home features a gorgeous custom gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, butler's pantry, built-in stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Two story great room complete with custom gas fireplace, built-in shelves, unique curved wall of windows and catwalk overlooking the room. Master suite displays a tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, luxury bathroom with dual sink vanity, Jacuzzi tub and glass enclosed shower. Additional features include a formal dining room, bedrooms with built-in storage, two story foyer, private office with fireplace and custom built-in bookcases, hardwood flooring, central vacuum, crown molding and second floor laundry room. Fully finished basement (2017) with wet bar, full bathroom and recreational room. Three car garage. Private backyard setting features professional landscaping, putting green and custom paver patio.

(RLNE5890943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23921 Argyle have any available units?
23921 Argyle has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23921 Argyle have?
Some of 23921 Argyle's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23921 Argyle currently offering any rent specials?
23921 Argyle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23921 Argyle pet-friendly?
Yes, 23921 Argyle is pet friendly.
Does 23921 Argyle offer parking?
Yes, 23921 Argyle offers parking.
Does 23921 Argyle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23921 Argyle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23921 Argyle have a pool?
No, 23921 Argyle does not have a pool.
Does 23921 Argyle have accessible units?
No, 23921 Argyle does not have accessible units.
Does 23921 Argyle have units with dishwashers?
No, 23921 Argyle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23921 Argyle have units with air conditioning?
No, 23921 Argyle does not have units with air conditioning.
