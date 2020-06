Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Time for summer on the lake. This recently renovated, lakefront house combines the best of all worlds. Perfect location for work and play with excellent schools.



Ideally located in the heart of key arteries: 696, 275, M5, 96. Very close to 12 Oaks shopping and did we mention that its a lakefront home. Bring your boat and enjoy a summer of boating and swimming..



3 bedrooms 1.5 baths house, 2 car garage and plenty of land for your family to enjoy.



(RLNE2957311)