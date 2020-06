Amenities

Fully furnished condo in downtown Northville. Unpack your suitcase and enjoy this cozy condo and all downtown Northville has to offer. Beautifully remodeled with open floor plan. Large living room with pull out couch that can turn into a comfortable queen sized bed. Private balcony over looks the lush green back yard with a tranquil creek running through the property. Short walk to historic downtown's dining, parks and entertainment. Easy access to freeways and Maybury state park. Carport right out the door and big storage unit in the basement. Rent includes water bill.