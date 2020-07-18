All apartments in Northville
Find more places like 442 BUTLER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northville, MI
/
442 BUTLER Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

442 BUTLER Street

442 Butler Street · (248) 380-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Northville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

442 Butler Street, Northville, MI 48167

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
new construction
Come home to the simple joys of small town life.Now is your chance to live in downtown Northville.Walk to all that Northville has to offer including Planet Fitness, Starbucks, Main Street shops, dining, Ford Field , Mill Race Village. Immaculate. semi furnished home offers 4 bedroom, 2 bath plus office/study. Updated kitchen with gas stove and stainless appliances. Inviting sunporch, deck, patio and fenced yard overlooking the river. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace .Zone heat & AC. Lux Programable thermostats. Carbon alarms on all levels.I Ideal if you need an interim home while new construction is being completed or if you are relocating and want to get acquainted with all that Michigan offers. LEASE ONLY. Employment letters, recent pay stubs, references required. Non smoking. $350 non refundable cleaning fee. Non Smoking. Pets negotiable with additional fee. Northville Schools.
Showings begin 6/23/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 BUTLER Street have any available units?
442 BUTLER Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 442 BUTLER Street have?
Some of 442 BUTLER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 BUTLER Street currently offering any rent specials?
442 BUTLER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 BUTLER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 BUTLER Street is pet friendly.
Does 442 BUTLER Street offer parking?
No, 442 BUTLER Street does not offer parking.
Does 442 BUTLER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 BUTLER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 BUTLER Street have a pool?
No, 442 BUTLER Street does not have a pool.
Does 442 BUTLER Street have accessible units?
No, 442 BUTLER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 442 BUTLER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 BUTLER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 442 BUTLER Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 442 BUTLER Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 442 BUTLER Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr
Northville, MI 48167

Similar Pages

Northville 1 BedroomsNorthville 2 Bedrooms
Northville Apartments with Washer-DryersNorthville Dog Friendly Apartments
Northville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIDavison, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIFenton, MI
Garden City, MICenter Line, MILivonia, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIAllen Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIMount Clemens, MILincoln Park, MIHazel Park, MIRiverview, MITaylor, MIDundee, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity