442 BUTLER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym new construction

Come home to the simple joys of small town life.Now is your chance to live in downtown Northville.Walk to all that Northville has to offer including Planet Fitness, Starbucks, Main Street shops, dining, Ford Field , Mill Race Village. Immaculate. semi furnished home offers 4 bedroom, 2 bath plus office/study. Updated kitchen with gas stove and stainless appliances. Inviting sunporch, deck, patio and fenced yard overlooking the river. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace .Zone heat & AC. Lux Programable thermostats. Carbon alarms on all levels.I Ideal if you need an interim home while new construction is being completed or if you are relocating and want to get acquainted with all that Michigan offers. LEASE ONLY. Employment letters, recent pay stubs, references required. Non smoking. $350 non refundable cleaning fee. Non Smoking. Pets negotiable with additional fee. Northville Schools.

Showings begin 6/23/2020