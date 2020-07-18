All apartments in New Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

54970 County Line

54970 County Line Rd · No Longer Available
Location

54970 County Line Rd, New Baltimore, MI 48047

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled farmhouse for rent on approximately 1 acre. Located within the city limits of New Baltimore, updates include: roof, windows, furnace, A/C, brand new kitchen including white shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher), countertops, laminate flooring, light fixtures, electrical, plumbing, fresh paint throughout, steel entry front and rear doors, carpeting, gorgeous bath w/tub kit, driveway enters off both County Line Rd and Arnold Road, walking trail in front, imm. occupancy, min. 1 yr lease, no pets, no smoking, no Sec 8, must have GOOD Credit and gainful employment. Anchor Bay Schools, shows well and won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 54970 County Line have any available units?
54970 County Line doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Baltimore, MI.
What amenities does 54970 County Line have?
Some of 54970 County Line's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54970 County Line currently offering any rent specials?
54970 County Line is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54970 County Line pet-friendly?
No, 54970 County Line is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Baltimore.
Does 54970 County Line offer parking?
No, 54970 County Line does not offer parking.
Does 54970 County Line have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54970 County Line offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54970 County Line have a pool?
No, 54970 County Line does not have a pool.
Does 54970 County Line have accessible units?
No, 54970 County Line does not have accessible units.
Does 54970 County Line have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54970 County Line has units with dishwashers.
Does 54970 County Line have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54970 County Line has units with air conditioning.

