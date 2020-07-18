54970 County Line.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely remodeled farmhouse for rent on approximately 1 acre. Located within the city limits of New Baltimore, updates include: roof, windows, furnace, A/C, brand new kitchen including white shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher), countertops, laminate flooring, light fixtures, electrical, plumbing, fresh paint throughout, steel entry front and rear doors, carpeting, gorgeous bath w/tub kit, driveway enters off both County Line Rd and Arnold Road, walking trail in front, imm. occupancy, min. 1 yr lease, no pets, no smoking, no Sec 8, must have GOOD Credit and gainful employment. Anchor Bay Schools, shows well and won't last.