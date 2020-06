Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Small house on the west side of Mount Pleasant. Kitchen and bathroom were recently remodeled. Has a natural gas fireplace/heater in the living room plus electric baseboard heating throughout the house. The second bedroom is quite small (twin bed only). This would well as a "one bedroom plus an office."



Includes a small laundry area with up/down washer/dryer. Also has a shed for extra storage in the back yard.



Tenant is responsible for their own snow shoveling and lawn mowing as well as all utilities except water/sewer. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4753396)