pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
63 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Melvindale, MI
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Melvindale
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
3678 19th
3678 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Wyandotte 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Finished Basement - Property Id: 25840 *Large Living Rm *New Kitchen *Gorgeous Finished Basement Almost Doubles Your Living Space! *New Carpet *Freshly Painted *NEW Furnace w/Digital Programmable
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brooks
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
2444 2nd
2444 2nd Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Lower unit one bedroom apartment available in Wyandotte. Located just blocks away from the water, local boutiques, night life, and great restaurants. Utilities $30/month. Rent $795.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6546 Westpoint St
6546 Westpoint St, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful old style home with a modern feel. The hardwoods have been re-polish and looking brand new. One of the biggest rooms upstairs with a full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Melvindale
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
12 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$866
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1188 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
University
828 W. Willis St 104
828 West Willis Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - Property Id: 127380 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
14128 Saint Marys St
14128 Saint Marys Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
Stunning brick craftsmen home located North of Schoolcraft and West of Greenfield. This home features a large covered front porch, spacious interior, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
