177 Apartments for rent in Melvindale, MI with parking

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Melvindale

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
5026 ALLEN Road
5026 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
Prime Office space adjacent to the landmark Hofmann Chiropractic Building located at Allen Rd and Russell St. Professional office space of approx. 1400 sq / ft with both Front and Rear Entrances, with parking in large rear lot.

1 of 31

Last updated March 5 at 08:06 PM
1 Unit Available
River Rouge
412 Campbell Street
412 Campbell Street, River Rouge, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
1487 sqft
JUST LOWERED Come see this Spacious renovated home in River Rouge. Hardwood floor in Living Room, Eat in area in Kitchen. Large first floor Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Separate Family room with Fireplace. Full unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Melvindale
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Southgate
11801 Durham Road, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1393 sqft
Redwood® Southgate is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
14 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
14567 Trenton Rd
14567 Trenton Road, Southgate, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Large Ranch-style Home - Property Id: 325018 Very desirable Old Homestead area broad-front ranch with 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8335 Kentucky St
8335 Kentucky Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Sprawling brick bungalow located South of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Avenue. This home is a must see and has tons of features! The exterior includes a covered front porch, large deck, and 2 car detached garage.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tireman
7781 Burnette St
7781 Burnette Avenue, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large family home with five bedrooms and two full baths. Living room features a mirrored wall, open kitchen, large bedrooms throughout. Exterminator features a two car garage, deck in the backyard, and porch. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Snow Woods
2651 Edgewood St
2651 Edgewood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful, newly remodeled 3 bedroom home with semi finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Central air! Must see! $40 non refundable application fee. 1 1/2 month security deposit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5932725)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
9356 Cloverlawn
9356 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
9356 Cloverlawn - 3 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ecorse
29 E Auburn St
29 East Auburn Street, Ecorse, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1291 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Gorgeous Bungalow with 2 bedrooms and a bath, located in the East of PK Beauty! Hardwood floors all throughout the kitchen which has functional dishwasher and stove while it is fully carpeted all throughout from the living room,

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Available 07/29/20 Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Gindely
2811 CORNELL Street
2811 Cornell Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH 2 FULL BATHS. NEWER WINDOWS THRU-OUT. NEWER FURNACE, C.AIR, FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS. CREDIT REF AND SEC DEPOSIT REQ.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
4757 Dudley St
4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
995 sqft
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. No A/C or appliances included. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Springwells
8039 Pitt Street - 1
8039 Pitt Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,499
1300 sqft
Excelente oportunidad para local comercial en el medio del SouthWest Detroit ... taqueria, minimarket,oficina , mercadillo,salón de belleza, restorant. Todas las aplicaciones son aceptables no nesecitan crédito.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
23052 NONA Street
23052 Nona Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
686 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN DEARBORN. DUVALL PUBLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. A LOW TRAFFIC STREET.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Shaefer - Greenfield
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, new appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling in Great room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
4201 Ferris #8
4201 Ferris Ave, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
None Cleaner! Privately owned and managed. 2 Bedroom apartment INCLUDES HEAT and WATER. All appliances including air conditioning are also included. Laundry facilities on site. New bathroom, updated kitchen, fresh carpet, fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Outer Drive
3996 ZIEGLER Street
3996 Ziegler Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1256 sqft
Gorgeous brick ranch home in built in 2006 featuring open floor plan, formal living room, beautiful kitchen with ceramic floors, and dining area combo, over sized laundry room with brand new washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms with closets, 1.5 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Melvindale, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melvindale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

