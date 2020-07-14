All apartments in Ludington
Find more places like Liv Wildwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ludington, MI
/
Liv Wildwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Liv Wildwood

153 S Wildwood Run · (231) 239-6156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

153 S Wildwood Run, Ludington, MI 49431

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 151-15 · Avail. Aug 10

$837

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liv Wildwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
At Liv Wildwood, you will find luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with features that are unsurpassed in Ludington area apartment homes. However, it's our award-winning service where you will really see the difference. We've created a community where residents can enjoy beautiful surroundings and numerous amenities, both inside and out.Your peace of mind is important to us and you will find it in the quality and beauty of your apartment home, with features such as in-unit washer and dryer, wired-in smoke detectors, garages with automatic door openers, an on-site professional management team, and 24-hour maintenance service.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $750; Sure Bond: $199
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 80 lbs
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $55/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached garage: $55/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liv Wildwood have any available units?
Liv Wildwood has a unit available for $837 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Liv Wildwood have?
Some of Liv Wildwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liv Wildwood currently offering any rent specials?
Liv Wildwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liv Wildwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Liv Wildwood is pet friendly.
Does Liv Wildwood offer parking?
Yes, Liv Wildwood offers parking.
Does Liv Wildwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liv Wildwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liv Wildwood have a pool?
Yes, Liv Wildwood has a pool.
Does Liv Wildwood have accessible units?
Yes, Liv Wildwood has accessible units.
Does Liv Wildwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liv Wildwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Liv Wildwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Liv Wildwood has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Liv Wildwood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Muskegon, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity