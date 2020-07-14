Liv Wildwood

Lease Length: 1-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $750; Sure Bond: $199
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 80 lbs
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $55/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached garage: $55/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.