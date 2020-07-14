Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit internet access package receiving pool table smoke-free community

At Liv Wildwood, you will find luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with features that are unsurpassed in Ludington area apartment homes. However, it's our award-winning service where you will really see the difference. We've created a community where residents can enjoy beautiful surroundings and numerous amenities, both inside and out.Your peace of mind is important to us and you will find it in the quality and beauty of your apartment home, with features such as in-unit washer and dryer, wired-in smoke detectors, garages with automatic door openers, an on-site professional management team, and 24-hour maintenance service.