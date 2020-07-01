/
/
ludington
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:59 AM
1 Apartments for rent in Ludington, MI📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Liv Wildwood
153 S Wildwood Run, Ludington, MI
1 Bedroom
$837
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with award-winning service. On-site amenities include a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, basketball court and garages. Available furnished. Units include stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Smoke-free community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ludington rentals listed on Apartment List is $840.
Some of the colleges located in the Ludington area include Muskegon Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ludington from include Muskegon.