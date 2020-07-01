Apartment List
/
MI
/
ludington
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:59 AM

1 Apartments for rent in Ludington, MI

📍
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Liv Wildwood
153 S Wildwood Run, Ludington, MI
1 Bedroom
$837
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with award-winning service. On-site amenities include a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, basketball court and garages. Available furnished. Units include stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Smoke-free community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ludington?
The average rent price for Ludington rentals listed on Apartment List is $840.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ludington?
Some of the colleges located in the Ludington area include Muskegon Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ludington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ludington from include Muskegon.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Muskegon, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Muskegon Community College