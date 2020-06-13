26 Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Neighborhoods

Old Mission: The Old Mission part of town is just up the eastern peninsula. Many properties here consist of a house to rent instead of high-rise apartment buildings. This makes for cozy, comfy living arrangements. While driving is essential in the area, scenic walks are a great way to wind down. Just don't expect to get any errands done without having a car to call your own or a friendly cab driver who won't charge you the standard fare for fast-food runs.

Prices range when renting here. Take a drive around the area, and try to spot any for-rent signs stuck in sprawling yards. That's likely the best option, since many homeowners rent independently. It's likely to find a larger abode for a fair price by doing research.

Downtown: Rental properties in this area are a few single-family homes and a fair share of apartment buildings. If you're searching for a quaint studio for rent in town, this is the place you're likely to find it. Complexes are brimming with one- and two-bedroom options as well, if space sounds more appealing. Riverine Apartments, nestled among the homes downtown, is a mere 10-minute walk to all that Front Street has to offer. North Peak Brewing Company, Poppycock's, and The City Opera House are a short walk away, making a night out easy to plan. Closer to home, residents can find Patisserie Amie, as well as Brewery Ferment, and Maxbauer's Meat Market.