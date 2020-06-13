26 Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Emerald Creek Apartments
2516 Crossing Cir, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$980
800 sqft
Excellent location just across the street from the Grand Traverse Mall. Units feature private balcony or patio, lots of natural light, and large living area. Community has trails, nature preserve, and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
429 Munson Place, #8
429 Munson Place, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
Upscale 2BD East Bay Condo - Available May 2020! This 2BD/2BA first floor/level condo features a fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances and hard flooring. The kitchen is complete with an island/breakfast bar and stainless appliances.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Slab Town
1 Unit Available
1024 W. Front St
1024 West Front Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1836 sqft
1024 W.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boardman
1 Unit Available
602 Webster Street
602 Webster Street, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
602 Webster Street Available 09/04/20 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA Home In Town - Lovely, Furnished, Off-Season Rental Property Located In The Heart Of Traverse City.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1724 Comanche St
1724 Comanche Street, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1505 sqft
1724 Comanche St Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Home - Close to Downtown! - This home is a 3bd/ 1.5 ba 1505 sq ft. in a wonderful neighborhood near the Traverse City Bay and Northwestern Michigan College.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1735 Indian Woods Drive
1735 Indian Woods Drive, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1307 sqft
1735 Indian Woods Drive Available 08/10/20 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch ~ Base Of 'The Peninsula' - This Ranch Offers An Open Floor Plan And Single Level Living In a Wonderful Location At The Base Of Old Mission Peninsula, Close To East Bay, The Civic

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
301 Cochlin Street
301 Cochlin Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
301 Cochlin Street Available 06/15/20 Convenient Location 2BD Bungalow - Available in June 2020. This bungalow is a 2BD/2BA and approximately 1,500 sqft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Cass Street
1301 South Cass Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Rental available October 1st, in SOFO. $1,375/month, plus utilities, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen, new hand hewn finished laminate floors, fresh paint, full basement, washer and dryer. No pets, no smoking. 1+ year lease available.
Results within 1 mile of Traverse City

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3893 Franke Rd
3893 Franke Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3893 Franke Rd Available 07/08/20 2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Pine Grove Avenue
810 Pine Grove Avenue, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
810 Pine Grove Avenue Available 06/17/20 Cozy Bungalow 2BD/1BA-Back on the Availability List - Available on June 17.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kent #2
1505 Kent Street, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Premier Place 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a lovely 2 level condo located in Premier Place Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus spacious lower level. For parking there is a 1 Car Detached Garage, plus 1 surface parking space - 2 vehicle maximum.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1469 US-31 N
1469 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
East Bay area seasonal 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment for lease from June to November. $2000.00 monthy, Lease includes all Utilities and Internet access. Assigned parking and off-site parking available.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12935 SW Bay Shore Drive
12935 S West Bay Shore Dr, Greilickville, MI
Studio
$1,850
By the month Available July, August, September. Can negotiate length of stay based on need. $1850.00 per month. Rare 60' slip on West Bay in Centerpointe. Boat and insurance must meet approval of the marina.
Results within 5 miles of Traverse City

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3413 Mahoney
3413 Mahoney Dr, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
832 sqft
3413 Mahoney Available 06/23/20 Great 2BD/1BA Apartment For Rent NOW - 2 bed/1 bath unit located in a quiet setting on the east side of town. This apartment features newer flooring (no carpet) and paint, with updated bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11230 S Cottonwood Dr., #8
11230 South Cottonwood Drive, Leelanau County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Cottonwood Condo - West TC Rental - This 2BD/1.5BA 1,200 sqft. condo is located in the Cottonwood HOA and features balconies, and a 1-car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12012 S. Elk Run Dr
12012 South Elk Run Drive, Greilickville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Large/Spacious Condo Cedar Creek - Available NOW! This beautifully spacious condo is located in the Cedar Creek Association is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, updated unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3890 Leeside Lane
3890 Leeside Lane, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
900 sqft
3890 Leeside Lane Available 06/18/20 3890 Leeside Lane - Updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex unit located on a cul-de-sac in a private wooded setting on the east side of town. Home has newer carpet, new windows, and updated kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5223 US-31 N
5223 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Luxurious on-the-Bay condo: beautiful views of east bay from most rooms. This 2300SF unit is on the first floor of the Surfside Condominium building in downtown Acme.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2785 Hammond
2785 East Hammond Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
Studio
$3,995
Looking for Hunting/Camping/Recreational Lease? A place to spend in the outdoors but super close to TC. This 80 acres may just be the place for you. $3995 for a One Year Lease.
Results within 10 miles of Traverse City

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2453 sqft
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1909 East Curry Drive
1909 East Curry Drive, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
1909 East Curry Drive Available 07/06/20 Well Maintained 2 BR, 1 BA Split-Level Home - Conveniently Located Near Chums Corners, only 8 Miles From The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7677 Outer Drive South
7677 Outer Drive South, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
7677 Outer Drive South Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed/ 1 bath home in Traverse City!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 1PM!! - 7677 Outer Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2350 Fast Break Lane
2350 Fastbreak Ln, Kingsley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Enjoy this quiet, clean and bright apartment in the woods. Just North of Kingsley and only 15 minutes to TC, this upper unit of a duplex is nicely tucked away on a large wooded property.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14142 N Bluff Road
14142 Bluff Rd, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great home on OMP. Contemporary 4 bedroom home is partially furnished with loads of storage space. i51' of East Bay Frontage. Rental time is Aug1,2020 - June 30, 2021 $2,200 per month plus utilities
City GuideTraverse City
Traverse City, MI, is known as the largest producer of cherries in the United States. Pie lovers rejoice!

Traverse City is a historic and mesmerizing fruit-bearing town. In summer months, tourists take to the picturesque waterfront to soak up every last bit of sun before indulging in the fresh sea fare that abounds at local dining establishments. Come fall, the leaves turn a brazen copper color, and residents enjoy days at local vineyards taking the time to sightsee, sans humidity. Traverse City has small-town charm and modern appeal. This town has a lot to offer with its lakeshore, tree-lined roads, and modest main streets.

Moving Into Town

Finding an apartment to rent in Traverse City can be daunting during tourist season when most property owners make way for the big bucks that tourists are willing to spend on lodging. The best bet, if planning a move to the area, is to wait until the temperatures dip, pick up a jacket, hire a trusty moving company, and get going.

When searching for a rental property, make certain to dig up references from past landlords, a summary of your current earnings, and be prepared to shell out a deposit along with your first month's rent. Some properties allow a cosigner if the rest of your application checks out.

Traverse City Neighborhoods

Old Mission: The Old Mission part of town is just up the eastern peninsula. Many properties here consist of a house to rent instead of high-rise apartment buildings. This makes for cozy, comfy living arrangements. While driving is essential in the area, scenic walks are a great way to wind down. Just don't expect to get any errands done without having a car to call your own or a friendly cab driver who won't charge you the standard fare for fast-food runs.

Prices range when renting here. Take a drive around the area, and try to spot any for-rent signs stuck in sprawling yards. That's likely the best option, since many homeowners rent independently. It's likely to find a larger abode for a fair price by doing research.

Downtown: Rental properties in this area are a few single-family homes and a fair share of apartment buildings. If you're searching for a quaint studio for rent in town, this is the place you're likely to find it. Complexes are brimming with one- and two-bedroom options as well, if space sounds more appealing. Riverine Apartments, nestled among the homes downtown, is a mere 10-minute walk to all that Front Street has to offer. North Peak Brewing Company, Poppycock's, and The City Opera House are a short walk away, making a night out easy to plan. Closer to home, residents can find Patisserie Amie, as well as Brewery Ferment, and Maxbauer's Meat Market.

Life in Traverse City

Your lifestyle in Traverse City varies a little by the area you decide to call home. If walkability is a real game-changer for you, go with the downtown area of the city. Even when winter months come bellowing, those living at the city's center can get around easily thanks to the many businesses that call the area home, and a bus system provides temporary heat to otherwise frostbitten locals making their way to Brew for a cup of coffee. This thriving downtown scene exists in the midst of all the nature and just a few blocks from the shore. Live music, independent coffee shops, local breweries, and fine dining establishments are all within reach while taking a tranquil walk down Front Street.

If you don't mind driving more often and prefer to be outside the hustle-and-bustle of a city's center, living on the peninsula in Traverse City puts you close to famed wineries like Bowers Harbor, and dining gems like The Peninsula Grill, which serves fresh and local pub grub and regional wine -- just don't let the atmosphere deceive you.

No matter where you end up in Traverse City, you'll enjoy the small-town vibe and beauty of every season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Traverse City?
The average rent price for Traverse City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
What cities do people live in to commute to Traverse City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Traverse City from include Cadillac.

