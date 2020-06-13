26 Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI📍
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 43
1 of 35
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 5
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 10
Traverse City is a historic and mesmerizing fruit-bearing town. In summer months, tourists take to the picturesque waterfront to soak up every last bit of sun before indulging in the fresh sea fare that abounds at local dining establishments. Come fall, the leaves turn a brazen copper color, and residents enjoy days at local vineyards taking the time to sightsee, sans humidity. Traverse City has small-town charm and modern appeal. This town has a lot to offer with its lakeshore, tree-lined roads, and modest main streets.
Finding an apartment to rent in Traverse City can be daunting during tourist season when most property owners make way for the big bucks that tourists are willing to spend on lodging. The best bet, if planning a move to the area, is to wait until the temperatures dip, pick up a jacket, hire a trusty moving company, and get going.
When searching for a rental property, make certain to dig up references from past landlords, a summary of your current earnings, and be prepared to shell out a deposit along with your first month's rent. Some properties allow a cosigner if the rest of your application checks out.
Old Mission: The Old Mission part of town is just up the eastern peninsula. Many properties here consist of a house to rent instead of high-rise apartment buildings. This makes for cozy, comfy living arrangements. While driving is essential in the area, scenic walks are a great way to wind down. Just don't expect to get any errands done without having a car to call your own or a friendly cab driver who won't charge you the standard fare for fast-food runs.
Prices range when renting here. Take a drive around the area, and try to spot any for-rent signs stuck in sprawling yards. That's likely the best option, since many homeowners rent independently. It's likely to find a larger abode for a fair price by doing research.
Downtown: Rental properties in this area are a few single-family homes and a fair share of apartment buildings. If you're searching for a quaint studio for rent in town, this is the place you're likely to find it. Complexes are brimming with one- and two-bedroom options as well, if space sounds more appealing. Riverine Apartments, nestled among the homes downtown, is a mere 10-minute walk to all that Front Street has to offer. North Peak Brewing Company, Poppycock's, and The City Opera House are a short walk away, making a night out easy to plan. Closer to home, residents can find Patisserie Amie, as well as Brewery Ferment, and Maxbauer's Meat Market.
Your lifestyle in Traverse City varies a little by the area you decide to call home. If walkability is a real game-changer for you, go with the downtown area of the city. Even when winter months come bellowing, those living at the city's center can get around easily thanks to the many businesses that call the area home, and a bus system provides temporary heat to otherwise frostbitten locals making their way to Brew for a cup of coffee. This thriving downtown scene exists in the midst of all the nature and just a few blocks from the shore. Live music, independent coffee shops, local breweries, and fine dining establishments are all within reach while taking a tranquil walk down Front Street.
If you don't mind driving more often and prefer to be outside the hustle-and-bustle of a city's center, living on the peninsula in Traverse City puts you close to famed wineries like Bowers Harbor, and dining gems like The Peninsula Grill, which serves fresh and local pub grub and regional wine -- just don't let the atmosphere deceive you.
No matter where you end up in Traverse City, you'll enjoy the small-town vibe and beauty of every season.