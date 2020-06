Amenities

Available 07/01/20 This charming, recently updated house was built in the 1890's. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom this single family two story home is an easy walk to the center of downtown Lowell. Located near parks, shopping, restaurants and breweries, it's hard to pass up!

Hardwood floors, washer and dryer included, spacious yard with detached garage.

Kitchen includes an over the range microwave, stove/oven and refrigerator.



(RLNE5849098)