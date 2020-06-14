Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Lincoln Park, MI with garage

Lincoln Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2099 CLEVELAND Avenue
2099 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1308 sqft
UPDATED AND SUPER SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE-LINED STREET. FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. GLAZED TUB AND BATH. NEWER FLOORING. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
475 MILL Street
475 Mill Street, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1224 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1224 SQFT BRICK BUNGALOW 3 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK FOR LEASE. THIS HOME FEATURES FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. CLEAN AND TIDY KITCHEN. 1 CAR GARAGE W NEW DOOR AND OPENER. FENCED YARD.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Park

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
13741 Longtin St
13741 Longtin Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Southgate. Amenities included: central air, new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, fenced in yard, and enclosed back porch. No Utilities included.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
5830 Elizabeth Court
5830 Elizabeth Court, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1002 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Allen Park, close to downtown Allen Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, detached garage and yard. Date Available: Mar 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Park
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,293
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4757 Dudley St
4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
995 sqft
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
17628 COLGATE Street
17628 Colgate Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
904 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom with updated bath, living room combination with dining area. Freshly painted thru out with new flooring thru out! Updated kitchen with stove,refrigerator,dryer and washer. Fenced yard with 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Shaefer - Greenfield
1 Unit Available
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Georgetown Commons
1 Unit Available
4314 SCHAEFER Road
4314 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Move in condition Georgetown Commons Condo.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Colson Ruby
1 Unit Available
5145 MAPLE Street
5145 Maple St, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, CONVENEINTLY LOCATED, 2 BEDROOMS LOWER LEVEL W/ SPACIOUES LIVING AND DINING ROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. REFRENCE, CREDIT AND INCOME REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMD.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morley
1 Unit Available
21500 MORLEY Avenue
21500 Morley Avenue, Dearborn, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2000 sqft
Welcome to 21500 Morley! This generous home boasts 4 beds and 2 and a half baths. Located in the best neighborhoods of Dearborn on a huge corner lot. Newly updated kitchen, floors, and first floor bath make this a wonderful home.
City Guide for Lincoln Park, MI

Often thought of as the "crossroads of downriver," Lincoln Park is a haven for its happy community. And before you ask, it's not related to that Linkin Park.

Lincoln Park, a city in Wayne County, Michigan, lies in the area of communities and cities popularly known as Downriver. Since 1925, when it was reorganized as a city, Lincoln Park has grown into a stable community with citizens enjoying a moderate tax base, recreational facilities and parks, a well-regulated city government and a community renewal program.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lincoln Park, MI

Lincoln Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

