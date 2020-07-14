All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like Marketplace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, MI
/
Marketplace
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

Marketplace

313 N Cedar St · (517) 679-4032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lansing
See all
The Stadium District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48912
The Stadium District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$859

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$859

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 523 · Avail. now

$947

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,315

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,320

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marketplace.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
business center
car charging
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit. Dynamic color patterns flow from hallways to interiors providing the style, while stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring and laundry in each unit provide substance. Marketplace also gladly accepts furry friends with a Dog Washing station onsite for your personal use! Just ask about pet restrictions and deposits!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee
Deposit: $500 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marketplace have any available units?
Marketplace has 11 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Marketplace have?
Some of Marketplace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marketplace currently offering any rent specials?
Marketplace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marketplace pet-friendly?
Yes, Marketplace is pet friendly.
Does Marketplace offer parking?
Yes, Marketplace offers parking.
Does Marketplace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marketplace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marketplace have a pool?
No, Marketplace does not have a pool.
Does Marketplace have accessible units?
Yes, Marketplace has accessible units.
Does Marketplace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marketplace has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Marketplace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr
Lansing, MI 48917
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave
Lansing, MI 48911
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue
Lansing, MI 48912
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue
Lansing, MI 48912
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St
Lansing, MI 48933
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1
Lansing, MI 48906
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr
Lansing, MI 48917

Similar Pages

Lansing 1 BedroomsLansing 2 Bedrooms
Lansing Apartments with ParkingLansing Dog Friendly Apartments
Lansing Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ann Arbor, MIBattle Creek, MIFlint, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Jackson, MIHolt, MIBrighton, MIColdwater, MIHowell, MISpringfield, MI
DeWitt, MIDexter, MIPortland, MIBath, MIHaslett, MIFenton, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest ViewThe Stadium District
Downtown Lansing

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law SchoolLansing Community College
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
Kellogg Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity