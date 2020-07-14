313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48912 The Stadium District
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 225 · Avail. now
$859
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft
Unit 223 · Avail. now
$859
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft
Unit 523 · Avail. now
$947
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 125 · Avail. now
$1,225
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 782 sqft
Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 3
$1,315
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft
Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 10
$1,320
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marketplace.
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
business center
car charging
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit. Dynamic color patterns flow from hallways to interiors providing the style, while stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring and laundry in each unit provide substance. Marketplace also gladly accepts furry friends with a Dog Washing station onsite for your personal use! Just ask about pet restrictions and deposits!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)