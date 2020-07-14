All apartments in Lambertville
Lambertville, MI
8104 HIGH OAKS
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

8104 HIGH OAKS

8104 High Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
8104 High Oaks Drive, Lambertville, MI 48144
Lambertville

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This home is for rent or for sale. Beautiful quality built home in Deerfield Woods, 4 bedrooms with master on the main. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, pan ceiling and two way gas fireplace into master bath that has a whirlpool, separate shower, 2 story great room with gas fireplace and large windows. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor & glazed cabinets. Foyer and hall with ceramic. Full finished basement with bath and daylight windows, 3 car garage. Built in pool. Hot tub can stay. Washer/dryer can stay. Pool heater and A/C new, pool liner newer. Great area.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 8104 HIGH OAKS have any available units?
8104 HIGH OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lambertville, MI.
What amenities does 8104 HIGH OAKS have?
Some of 8104 HIGH OAKS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 HIGH OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
8104 HIGH OAKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 HIGH OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 8104 HIGH OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lambertville.
Does 8104 HIGH OAKS offer parking?
Yes, 8104 HIGH OAKS offers parking.
Does 8104 HIGH OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8104 HIGH OAKS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 HIGH OAKS have a pool?
Yes, 8104 HIGH OAKS has a pool.
Does 8104 HIGH OAKS have accessible units?
No, 8104 HIGH OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 HIGH OAKS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8104 HIGH OAKS has units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 HIGH OAKS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8104 HIGH OAKS has units with air conditioning.
