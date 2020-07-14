8104 HIGH OAKS

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This home is for rent or for sale. Beautiful quality built home in Deerfield Woods, 4 bedrooms with master on the main. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, pan ceiling and two way gas fireplace into master bath that has a whirlpool, separate shower, 2 story great room with gas fireplace and large windows. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor & glazed cabinets. Foyer and hall with ceramic. Full finished basement with bath and daylight windows, 3 car garage. Built in pool. Hot tub can stay. Washer/dryer can stay. Pool heater and A/C new, pool liner newer. Great area.