Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Lake Orion, MI with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
1 Unit Available
155 Atwater Street, Unit A
155 Atwater Street, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Guinn Place Townhouses 155 Atwater Unit A Lake Orion, MI 48362 24-month lease @ $1,400.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
1 Unit Available
120 South Broadway - 203
120 South Broadway Street, Lake Orion, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1203 sqft
NOW OPEN!! New Construction Apartments in Downtown Lake Orion. Multiple floor plans for 1 and 2 bedroom homes available.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Orion

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1071 NAKOMIS Trail
1071 Nakomis Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4042 sqft
Also listed For Sale, 4000 SQ FT Elegant Home w/200 Ft. of level Lake Frontage! Enjoy gorgeous views from every room in this hilltop home on a peninsula behind private gates. Extensive updates incl.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
784 Porteous
784 Porteous Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
784 Porteous Available 06/01/20 Nice 2 bedroom ranch with lake access - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home situated in Lake Orion with lake access and on canal. Home features ceramic tile, new plush carpet, huge double lot and nice walkout porch.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Orion

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1895 Hunters Ln
1895 Hunters Lane, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1059 sqft
1059 sq. ft. 2 bed, 2 bath Lake Orion ranch condo (Joslyn and Scripps) with two car attached garage and finished walk out basement. Doorwall in living room with access to large deck. Finished basement with full back and walkout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2048 Trimble Street
2048 Trimble Street, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1891 sqft
Sparkling New 2/2 Condo in Orion Twp - WOW! This beautiful light & bright condo with over $75k in builder upgrades is a dream.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1260 Lacrosse Trail
1260 Lacrosse Trail, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4050 sqft
Beautiful 4050 square foot home in desirable neighborhood Very well maintained and custom built Amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in Oakland County.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3825 ORION Road
3825 Orion Road, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3476 sqft
Charming classic colonial on acreage within minutes of downtown Rochester - country living at its best - comfortable open floor plan perfect for entertaining and family living - wonderful updated kitchen w/bosch appl. and sub. zero refrig.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3509 TREMONTE Circle N
3509 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds. Private laundry room with washer & dryer.

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2416 Findley Circle
2416 Findley Circle, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2722 sqft
Live in a Luxury subdivision (Pulte Homes Parkview Community at Lake Orion). Breathtaking executive home for lease. 5 Bed, 3 Full Bath, WALKOUT basement with private backyard facing the pond with a beautiful deck.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3423 BLACK CHERRY
3423 Black Cherry, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3777 sqft
*Avail June 6th* Commanding colonial in desirable Century Oaks! Nestled deep in sub this beautiful home is located on cozy cul-de-sac & shielded w/mature trees for extra privacy. This massive home boasts 5027 of fin sqft, 4 bdrms, & 4.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Orion
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
940 Homestead Ct
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2698 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath Rochester Hills home. Corner lot. All appliances included. 3000 sq ft home. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom with own full bath and walk in closet. Fireplace on main floor. All summer landscape included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Shadow Woods
1 Unit Available
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2284 sqft
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Stratford Knolls
1 Unit Available
690 Old Perch Rd
690 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1986 sqft
Defining the concept of modern living, this spacious and bright home with versatile design is just the opportunity you’ve been in search of! With hardwood flooring throughout the main level and a flowing, connected interior, entertaining has never

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
752 Englewood Dr
752 Englewood Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills 2500 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4080 Forest Glen Ct
4080 Forest Glen Court, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Waterford Colonial 1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Brandon Ave
821 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Spacious 1,600 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 04/01/2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96 N Ardmore St
96 North Ardmore Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$760
913 sqft
Nice family area home, central air, full basement, 2 car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2128231)

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Renshaw
1 Unit Available
504 QUARTER Street
504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1401 sqft
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Orion, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Orion renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

