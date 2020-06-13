65 Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
1822 sqft
Come see this new 4 bedroom home in Kentwood in the new Bretonfield preserve. It has a well thought out floor plan with a lot of natural light. The dining room leads out to a patio. All stainless appliances. There is a main floor utility room.

1 of 17

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5885 Valley Lane Dr SE
5885 Valley Lane Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in a beautiful kentwood neighborhood. The house has a large fenced yard, two stall garage, central air, a 3 season room with a separate heating unit.
Results within 1 mile of Kentwood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1287 sqft
2442 Patterson Ave - Welcome to 2442 Patterson Ave. This 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath single family home has been recently remodeled and ready for new tenants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6118 Campus Park Ave SE
6118 Campus Park Drive Southeast, Kent County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
This Duplex in a nice area on a cul-de-sac near kentwood High School.Close to M-6 and strip mall the and movie theater. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE223547)
Results within 5 miles of Kentwood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$686
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$737
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Northeast Grand Rapids
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Heritage Hill
8 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated September 7 at 04:29pm
Northeast Grand Rapids
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
641 Atwood St NE
641 Atwood Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Ready for MOVE-IN around July 17, 2020. Come live the Heritage Hill lifestyle in this sprawling 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home. The location is perfect and the amenities the home offers make the deal even better.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Hills
1 Unit Available
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 1
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
819 Bates St SE
819 Bates Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/10/20 819 Bates St. SE Available August 10, 2020 $1,500.00/month $1,500.00 Security Deposit Check out this beautiful 3BR 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2086 Eaststone Dr
2086 Eaststone Drive Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1644 sqft
2086 Eaststone Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary Home near Crystal Springs. - Available October 15th, 2019. Large Open Floor Plan; Great Room With 16' Ceilings And An Open Staircase.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastown
1 Unit Available
1429 Franklin St SE Apt 2
1429 Franklin Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
This apartment Is available 7/1/20 (could be sooner) and is the upstairs unit of a duplex in a fantastic Ottawa Hills neighborhood about a ten minute walk from Eastown.
City Guide for Kentwood, MI

Kentwood was incorporated solely as a means to prevent the nearby cities of Wyoming and Grand Rapids from completely annexing all of the land in the area.

Once known as Paris Township, the city of Kentwood was part of an area where an acre of land was being sold for $1.25 in 1820. The price of land has obviously gone up since that time, but this hasn't prevented a steady influx of new residents from coming into the city. In fact, there was a population increase of nearly 20% during the '90s, and although the rate of growth has slowed since that time, the population has continues to rise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kentwood, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kentwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

