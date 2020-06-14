/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI
Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$833
650 sqft
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Kentwood
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Results within 5 miles of Kentwood
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
721 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$771
576 sqft
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,233
624 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$864
804 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Midtown
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Northeast Grand Rapids
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Heritage Hill
350 Logan St SE
350 Logan Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
This open floor plan garden level one bedroom apartment has tons of windows and off street parking. The living room is nice and open to the dining room and kitchen.
1510 Godfrey - Upper
1510 Godfrey Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available immediately. Call today for your own personal showing!
South East End
821 Burton Street Southeast
821 Burton Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
1000 sqft
This recently renovated space has an open floor plan. The studio is located on the corner of Burton St and Eastern Ave, behind Harvest Heath Foods, across the street from the Postal Office and minutes away from 28th Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Kentwood
Verified
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,236
821 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,648
624 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Verified
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
543 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Verified
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,060
669 sqft
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Verified
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,217
869 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Verified
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
852 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Verified
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,177
654 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified
Belknap Lookout
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
653 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.