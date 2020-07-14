Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated carpet extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance

Located in Kalamazoo, MI, Waverly Place offers a wide variety of floor plans to meet your housing needs. Residents can choose from spacious two or three bedroom townhomes, perfect for multifamily living. Our apartments offer affordability, comfort, and ample amenities. Enjoy the perks of custom window treatments, washer/dryer connections, stove, refrigerator and a garbage disposal. Take in the scenic golf course view from your private patio or balcony, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Waverly Place is a pet-friendly community that has covered parking, a sparkling outdoor swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry facilities, and so much more. Our beautifully landscaped grounds welcome you home each day. When it’s time to venture out, you’ll love our location within minutes of I-94, Western Michigan University, Downtown Kalamazoo, and Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport. We are also a short 10-minute drive from Pfizer, Stryker