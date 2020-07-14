All apartments in Kalamazoo
Waverly Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Waverly Place

1412 Banbury Rd · (833) 766-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Millwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 141318D · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waverly Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Located in Kalamazoo, MI, Waverly Place offers a wide variety of floor plans to meet your housing needs. Residents can choose from spacious two or three bedroom townhomes, perfect for multifamily living. Our apartments offer affordability, comfort, and ample amenities. Enjoy the perks of custom window treatments, washer/dryer connections, stove, refrigerator and a garbage disposal. Take in the scenic golf course view from your private patio or balcony, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Waverly Place is a pet-friendly community that has covered parking, a sparkling outdoor swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry facilities, and so much more. Our beautifully landscaped grounds welcome you home each day. When it’s time to venture out, you’ll love our location within minutes of I-94, Western Michigan University, Downtown Kalamazoo, and Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport. We are also a short 10-minute drive from Pfizer, Stryker

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 month's rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waverly Place have any available units?
Waverly Place has a unit available for $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does Waverly Place have?
Some of Waverly Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waverly Place currently offering any rent specials?
Waverly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waverly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Waverly Place is pet friendly.
Does Waverly Place offer parking?
Yes, Waverly Place offers parking.
Does Waverly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waverly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waverly Place have a pool?
Yes, Waverly Place has a pool.
Does Waverly Place have accessible units?
No, Waverly Place does not have accessible units.
Does Waverly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Waverly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
