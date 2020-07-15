8853 Aveling Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Like New 4 Bedroom Home in Richland - Gull Lake Schools~

This house shows like new! It has been freshly painted and has new wood flooring throughout. Great open and airy floor plan welcomes you into the large living room. Beautiful and updated kitchen has center island and granite counter tops. Adjoining room can be used as a formal dining room or a playroom/office. Spacious half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, including master suite with both tub and shower, double vanity and walk in closet. 2 more nice sized bedrooms and a large family bath. Laundry room is conveniently located on this floor as well, washer/dryer included. The lower level has been completely finished within the last year. Huge rec room and the fourth bedroom with egress. 2 car attached garage. Back yard is just a short distance from the beautiful clubhouse/pool area.



One year lease. Pets negotiable with additional fees. $150 cleaning fee is due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. This is a non smoking property. Available 7-15.



