Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

8853 Aveling Way

8853 Aveling Way · (269) 226-2996 ext. 106
Location

8853 Aveling Way, Kalamazoo County, MI 49083

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8853 Aveling Way · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2996 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Like New 4 Bedroom Home in Richland - Gull Lake Schools~
This house shows like new! It has been freshly painted and has new wood flooring throughout. Great open and airy floor plan welcomes you into the large living room. Beautiful and updated kitchen has center island and granite counter tops. Adjoining room can be used as a formal dining room or a playroom/office. Spacious half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, including master suite with both tub and shower, double vanity and walk in closet. 2 more nice sized bedrooms and a large family bath. Laundry room is conveniently located on this floor as well, washer/dryer included. The lower level has been completely finished within the last year. Huge rec room and the fourth bedroom with egress. 2 car attached garage. Back yard is just a short distance from the beautiful clubhouse/pool area.

One year lease. Pets negotiable with additional fees. $150 cleaning fee is due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. This is a non smoking property. Available 7-15.

(RLNE4528948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8853 Aveling Way have any available units?
8853 Aveling Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8853 Aveling Way have?
Some of 8853 Aveling Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8853 Aveling Way currently offering any rent specials?
8853 Aveling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8853 Aveling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8853 Aveling Way is pet friendly.
Does 8853 Aveling Way offer parking?
Yes, 8853 Aveling Way offers parking.
Does 8853 Aveling Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8853 Aveling Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8853 Aveling Way have a pool?
Yes, 8853 Aveling Way has a pool.
Does 8853 Aveling Way have accessible units?
No, 8853 Aveling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8853 Aveling Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8853 Aveling Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8853 Aveling Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8853 Aveling Way does not have units with air conditioning.
