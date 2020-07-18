All apartments in Kalamazoo County
8843 Geiser Grv.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8843 Geiser Grv

8843 Geiser Grove · (269) 488-0129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8843 Geiser Grove, Kalamazoo County, MI 49083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1726 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This immaculate home has over 1700 finished sq. feet of living space and features 3 BR and 2 full bath. Nicely appointed kitchen with center island featuring Soapstone countertops, stainless appliances, laminate cabinetry and countertops and vinyl floor. Spacious eating area with beautiful built ins and a slider to the elevated deck. LR with ceiling fan and carpeted floor. MBR features a walk in closet and a ceiling fan. Full bath with acrylic shower, vinyl floor and single laminate vanity. Lower level features 2 additional rooms with daylight windows that make great bedrooms, FR or den. Second full bath with an acrylic tub/shower, oak vanity and vinyl floors. Washer & Dryer included. Whole house GE generator. $300 non refundable cleaning fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4807261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8843 Geiser Grv have any available units?
8843 Geiser Grv has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8843 Geiser Grv have?
Some of 8843 Geiser Grv's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8843 Geiser Grv currently offering any rent specials?
8843 Geiser Grv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8843 Geiser Grv pet-friendly?
No, 8843 Geiser Grv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo County.
Does 8843 Geiser Grv offer parking?
No, 8843 Geiser Grv does not offer parking.
Does 8843 Geiser Grv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8843 Geiser Grv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8843 Geiser Grv have a pool?
No, 8843 Geiser Grv does not have a pool.
Does 8843 Geiser Grv have accessible units?
No, 8843 Geiser Grv does not have accessible units.
Does 8843 Geiser Grv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8843 Geiser Grv has units with dishwashers.
Does 8843 Geiser Grv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8843 Geiser Grv has units with air conditioning.

