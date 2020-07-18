8843 Geiser Grv.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This immaculate home has over 1700 finished sq. feet of living space and features 3 BR and 2 full bath. Nicely appointed kitchen with center island featuring Soapstone countertops, stainless appliances, laminate cabinetry and countertops and vinyl floor. Spacious eating area with beautiful built ins and a slider to the elevated deck. LR with ceiling fan and carpeted floor. MBR features a walk in closet and a ceiling fan. Full bath with acrylic shower, vinyl floor and single laminate vanity. Lower level features 2 additional rooms with daylight windows that make great bedrooms, FR or den. Second full bath with an acrylic tub/shower, oak vanity and vinyl floors. Washer & Dryer included. Whole house GE generator. $300 non refundable cleaning fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4807261)