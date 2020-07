Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Currently occupied, available July 1. Exceptional home with 3 acres adjacent to over 400 acres owned by MSU. Private lake views. Updated home with large kitchen, eating area and 4 season room overlooking lake. Bedroom and updated bath with beautiful slate on main floor. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms, 2 full baths and large storage area. Master bedroom with lake views. Lower walk out level has a rec room and updated bathroom. Great location close to Sherman Lake YMCA and golf courses.



(RLNE5067131)