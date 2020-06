Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex in Jenison

Ranch style with full finished basement.

Two bedrooms up along with a full bath.

The basement has two bedrooms and one full bath along with

washer dryer hook up. The main floor has an open floor plan. The kitchen

includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher along with a lot of storage.

The garage is one stall The back yard is large.

The duplex also has central air call Jason at (616)644-4774



rentsg.com Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE89371)