4561 N Lake Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning volleyball court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill volleyball court

Back up for rental to no fault of the home; remember this is a Fully Furnished Historic Home. Escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the fresh air of country living, at a historic and picturesque farmhouse on beautiful Clark Lake. The Hitt Family Farmhouse was built in 1868, and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. It was renovated in 2010, maintaining the historical ambiance while giving it all the comforts of a modern home, the best of both worlds!The house comes fully furnished and includes 5 charming bedrooms, a spacious and comfortable living room, a dining/gathering room big enough to fit the whole family, a kitchen, and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The house maintains the style of the 1860, while incorporating modern amenities like central heating and air conditioning. You will have the use of the property adjacent to the home, the trails that run through the rear of the property and the lakeside lot with your own private dock. Around the house are picnic tables, a BBQ, a campfire ring, and enough room for volleyball, badminton or horseshoes. Short Term Rental available - Rental available Sept.1st up to June 30th.