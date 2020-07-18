All apartments in Jackson County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

4561 N Lake Road

4561 North Lake Road · (734) 475-3737
Location

4561 North Lake Road, Jackson County, MI 49234

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 3809 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Back up for rental to no fault of the home; remember this is a Fully Furnished Historic Home. Escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the fresh air of country living, at a historic and picturesque farmhouse on beautiful Clark Lake. The Hitt Family Farmhouse was built in 1868, and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. It was renovated in 2010, maintaining the historical ambiance while giving it all the comforts of a modern home, the best of both worlds!The house comes fully furnished and includes 5 charming bedrooms, a spacious and comfortable living room, a dining/gathering room big enough to fit the whole family, a kitchen, and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The house maintains the style of the 1860, while incorporating modern amenities like central heating and air conditioning. You will have the use of the property adjacent to the home, the trails that run through the rear of the property and the lakeside lot with your own private dock. Around the house are picnic tables, a BBQ, a campfire ring, and enough room for volleyball, badminton or horseshoes. Short Term Rental available - Rental available Sept.1st up to June 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

