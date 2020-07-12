Apartment List
/
MI
/
inkster
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:30 PM

191 Apartments for rent in Inkster, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Inkster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Inkster
29708 Grandview St.
29708 Grandview Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1053 sqft
NEW PRICE! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with 2 car garage! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Inkster
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 1 mile of Inkster

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Wayne
31682 Carlisle Pkwy
31682 Carlisle Parkway, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Nice little ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Stove is included. Nice tile floor. Huge bathroom. 1.5 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
30150 MATTHEW Street
30150 Matthew Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
3 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN THE CITY OF WESTLAND. KITCHEN DINING NOOK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. FULL BASEMENT. NO SECTION 8, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION AND BACKGROUND CHECK A MUST.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24601 CHERRY ST
24601 Cherry Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
Check out this beautiful lease property in the city of Dearborn. Perfect single family home for any type of tenant. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. 12 month lease with the option to lease 24 months after negotiations.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2130 HOMEPLACE Street
2130 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST DEARBORN FOR LEASE. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. FRIDGE AND STOVE INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE DINING AREA AND BONUS MUD ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR WALL. DECK. FENCED.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
1707 INKSTER Road
1707 Inkster Road, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1086 sqft
COZY UPDATED CORNER BUNGALOW IN GARDEN CITY FOR LEASE! THIS BEAUTY FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATHROOM, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, CLEAN KITCHEN W/ NEW STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, NEW WASHING MACHINE & DRYER , NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS,

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3739 Heritage Parkway
3739 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3739 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, THIS WAS A SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), NOW IS REMODELED AND READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN DEARBORN ON W. MICHIGAN AVE. WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
30260 CHERRY HILL Road
30260 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$3,500
3000 sqft
There are 2 separate units. You have access to 3,000 sq ft of the 5,000 sq ft building. This unit is located on the East side. Each unit has separate parking, entrances, HVAC and electric. Shares water. Newer built 2001 and upgraded in 2010.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6397 MIDDLEBELT Road
6397 Middlebelt Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$2,500
7127 sqft
High Traffic Middlebelt Road as a Direct Route to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Large 7,000+ Square Foot Building with Additional Storage Area. Zoned C-2 General Business with many Possibilities. Corner Location on 3 Lots and Large Parking Lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Inkster, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Inkster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Inkster 1 BedroomsInkster 2 BedroomsInkster 3 Bedrooms
Inkster Apartments with BalconyInkster Apartments with GarageInkster Apartments with Parking
Inkster Apartments with PoolInkster Dog Friendly ApartmentsInkster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Walled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor