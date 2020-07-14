Fully Furnished/Turnkey Duplex - Hamtramck

Amenities

Economy Duplex - Fully Furnished - 30 day minimum Available 08/03/20 Located in Hamtramck, a short drive from the I-75 freeway and only 5-10 from midtown and downtown Detroit, this rental offers comfortable, private living at a great price! Enjoy the entire upper flat in a secure, police patrolled family neighborhood.



Why stay in a hotel when you can have an actual home to call home while you're in town? Enjoy a private backyard with barbecue grill, a full dine-in kitchen, spacious bathroom with full sized tub, and a cozy living space to kick back and relax.



This 19th century upper flat is just minutes away from Detroit casinos, sports arenas, the Detroit Riverwalk, Michigan Opera Theatre, Concerts at the Fox, Gem, and many other downtown venues, Greektown, Museums, University campuses, Hospital complex, and authentic cultural food!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849078)