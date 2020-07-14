All apartments in Hamtramck
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

Fully Furnished/Turnkey Duplex - Hamtramck

3030 Holbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Holbrook Street, Hamtramck, MI 48212
Hamtramck

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Economy Duplex - Fully Furnished - 30 day minimum Available 08/03/20 Located in Hamtramck, a short drive from the I-75 freeway and only 5-10 from midtown and downtown Detroit, this rental offers comfortable, private living at a great price! Enjoy the entire upper flat in a secure, police patrolled family neighborhood.

Why stay in a hotel when you can have an actual home to call home while you're in town? Enjoy a private backyard with barbecue grill, a full dine-in kitchen, spacious bathroom with full sized tub, and a cozy living space to kick back and relax.

This 19th century upper flat is just minutes away from Detroit casinos, sports arenas, the Detroit Riverwalk, Michigan Opera Theatre, Concerts at the Fox, Gem, and many other downtown venues, Greektown, Museums, University campuses, Hospital complex, and authentic cultural food!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

