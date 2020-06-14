100 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe, MI with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grosse Pointe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
501 Neff
501 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR UNIT, TERRIFIC LOCATION BETWEEN KERCHEVAL AND THE LAKE. TWO BEDROOMS, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE. SNOW AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
503 Neff
503 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
Terrific location near the Village: Trader Joe's, Kroger, Starbucks, restaurants, etc. Also close to the residents only city park. Two bedrooms plus an office. Upper unit.

1 of 37

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4118 Courville St
4118 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1556 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial with a 2 car garage. Newly renovated with hardwood floors thoughout. Click to apply!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
806 HARCOURT Road
806 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Rare Townhouse rental in Grosse Pointe Park! Incredible location south of Jefferson near Windmill Pointe. This hard to find 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
39 Deming Lane
39 Deming Lane, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 3/8/20 2PM-4PM. Freshly painted and ready to go! An extremely rare Grosse Pointe Farms location that offers both privacy and charm. Prestigious East of GP boulevard locale. Only 6 unique residences on Deming Lane.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Finney
1 Unit Available
4390 Woodhall Street
4390 Woodhall Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase. Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1200 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
456 Marquette Dr
456 Marquette Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
456 Marquette Dr. is located near Jefferson and Cadillac Brick 2 bedroom colonial style duplex has new windows, new kitchen with granite countertop, hardwood flooring throughout, dining room and basement. Street parking and parking in the rear.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
10642 Bonita St
10642 Bonita Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located North of E. Outer Drive and East of Hayes Street. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room, nice kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
433 Navahoe St
433 Navahoe Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom ranch. New carpet, updated kitchen and hardwood flooring. Appliances and Security system included. (RLNE5744173)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Finney
1 Unit Available
5267 Maryland St
5267 Maryland Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 3 bedroom, two full bathroom recently renovated home. Hardwood flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets. Section 8 welcome (RLNE5536062)

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
9710 Courville St
9710 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
Spacious bungalow home located just South of Whittier Avenue and West of I-94/Harper Avenue. This home features stunning hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, and large master bedroom. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Finney
1 Unit Available
5301 Yorkshire Rd
5301 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of Chandler Park and West of Cadieux. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16083 Manning St
16083 Manning Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard, new roof. 1 month security deposit, $250 non refundable cleaning fee and first month rent. Accept section 8 Accepts Section 8.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Finney
1 Unit Available
5926 Courville St
5926 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Spacious brick Tudor located South of Cadieux and East of Harper. This house features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section is not accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5105446)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
12737 Duchess St
12737 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located just South of Moross Rd and just East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, nice kitchen, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Finney
1 Unit Available
5744 Whittier St
5744 Whittier Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1378 sqft
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 725 4110 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grosse Pointe, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grosse Pointe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

