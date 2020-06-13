Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
593 Neff
593 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
501 Neff
501 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR UNIT, TERRIFIC LOCATION BETWEEN KERCHEVAL AND THE LAKE. TWO BEDROOMS, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE. SNOW AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED.

1 of 37

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
39 Deming Lane
39 Deming Lane, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 3/8/20 2PM-4PM. Freshly painted and ready to go! An extremely rare Grosse Pointe Farms location that offers both privacy and charm. Prestigious East of GP boulevard locale. Only 6 unique residences on Deming Lane.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harper Woods
14 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5525 Grayton St
5525 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
19829 Kelly Rd
19829 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a garage!! email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21723 Donald Ave
21723 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Great Opportunity in Eastpointe! This 3 bedroom 1.1 bath rental doesn't disappoint.Large lot, extra storage everywhere! Wood floors through out the main level, with a full bath. Wainscoting in hallway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15560 Crescentwood Ave
15560 Crescentwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath bungalow. Beautiful fireplace in living room and upstairs bedroom with bath with partial finsihed basement. Detached garage

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15554 Sprenger Ave
15554 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1105 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow home with 2 bathrooms.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
2146 Hampton Rd
2146 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
Beautiful 2 sorty house. Completely updated upstairs bathroom. Spaceous livingroom(s)and 3 bedrooms. Grosse Pointe School district. Beautiful deck and backyard with garage. This is a must see home!! For more information please email kv.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5301 Yorkshire Rd
5301 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of Chandler Park and West of Cadieux. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5744 Whittier St
5744 Whittier Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1378 sqft
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 725 4110 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Available 06/30/20 3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
751 Pemberton
751 Pemberton Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2670 sqft
Large well maintained home in Windmill Pt Sub. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, sharp family room and library too. Attached garage with a large private yard. Fresh paint and new carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11101 Worden St
11101 Worden Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 06/14/20 This cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath BRICK home has everything you need - bright, clean and move-in ready. It is also very conveniently located within a few blocks from Sasser Playground and right off I-94.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21727 Normandy
21727 Normandy Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
733 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom home offers remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic back splash, ceramic floor, stove, built- in dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave, hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, ceiling fans in bedrooms, newer

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
936 NOTTINGHAM Road
936 Nottingham Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1275 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE! Completely remodeled spacious 3 bedroom upper flat in Grosse Pointe Park! Newer carpeting with brand new updated bath! Lots of natural light
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grosse Pointe, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grosse Pointe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

