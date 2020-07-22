Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI with pools

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Woods
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
927 Harcourt Rd
927 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
RARE large and upgraded 2,500 sq. foot upper unit on a beautiful, quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1358 SOMERSET Street
1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private
Results within 10 miles of Grosse Pointe Woods
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$629
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$735
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:59 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
17038 Rock Harbor Ct
17038 Rock Harbor Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse style Condo Located across from Fernhill Golf couse Clubhouse , Tennis Courts and Pool included Association covers water, trash, snow and GAS included Completely upgraded with a 1 car garage and full basement Stainless Steel

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
250 E Harbortown Drive
250 East Harbortown Drive, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this stunning, modern 1 bedroom condo! From this 13th floor unit you will enjoy spectacular views of Downtown Detroit the River,Parks and Canada.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle
1627 Campau Farms Circle, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Clean & move-in ready! Now available in beautiful, gated Campau Farms. Contemporary bi-level ranch overlooking the pool area. New carpet installed 2017. Freshly painted. spacious living room features gas fireplace for chilly winter nights.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
24550 Weathervane Boulevard - A223
24550 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$821
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Butzel
6533 Jefferson E. Avenue
6533 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This highly desirable south-east corner Lofts at Rivertown condo on the 6th floor of the Tower offers spectacular views of the Detroit River, Belle Isle & up to Lake St. Clair.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
37079 BRYNFORD
37079 Brynford Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Remarks: Welcome, Home! JUST MOVE IN! Beautiful condo in Fox Chase. UPDATED THROUGHOUT. 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms, and half bath on the first floor. The first bedroom has two walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
24338 Country Squire Street - 312
24338 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
24530 Sherwood Forest Drive - 502
24530 Sherwood Forest Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 2 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
24209 Country Squire Street - 254
24209 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
24070 Country Squire Street - 217
24070 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
24237 Country Squire Street - 259
24237 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Finding apartments with a pool in Grosse Pointe Woods means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Grosse Pointe Woods could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

