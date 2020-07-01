110 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI with garage

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue
1014 Hollywood Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2422 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Woods

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Finney
6354 University Pl
6354 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Cozy Brick Bungalow with a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms on the first level and the 3rd bedroom on the second level, spacious kitchen with room to add a table and chairs, 1 full bath, large unfinished basement for lots of storage space, fenced in

1 of 12

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.

1 of 20

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Denby
9696 Sanilac St
9696 Sanilac Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$890
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath. This home has a completely updated kitchen and bath. With two bedrooms located on the lower level and one bedroom located upstairs as a loft area.

1 of 36

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â  email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20449 Hunt Club Drive
20449 Hunt Club Drive, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1372 sqft
3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.

1 of 38

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
35 VERNIER Road
35 Vernier Road, Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
2108 sqft
Location, location , location. This 1977 built colonial is in an excellent location with park view across the street. Walking distance to Lakeshore, parks, and schools.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20082 Elkhart St
20082 Elkhart Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with basement. HARDWOOD floors Deck Detached garage & yard. Appliances included. $40 application fee 1 1/2 month security deposit Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4818741)
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Woods

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
20125 Meier Rd
20125 Meier Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Great area rental, close to highway. Finished basement with extra large bath with spa tub, huge walk-in closet and storage room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1320 Devonshire Rd
1320 Devonshire Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
No pets, no smoking, no section 8. Must have minimum income of $7400 per month to qualify. Send proof of income before requesting a showing. Freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor. Very private fenced back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5251 Neff St.
5251 Neff Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home with basement and a detached 1 car garage located on a quiet street with great neighbors! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Conner
9530 E Outer Dr
9530 East Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
9530 E.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16200 E State Fair St
16200 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
874 sqft
Recently renovated three bedroom bungalow! Two car garage. Great location. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5867710)

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
21709 Bon Heur St
21709 Bon Heur Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
906 sqft
21709 Bon Heur St Available 07/15/20 Cute House in Saint Clair Shores within Walking Distance to Lake! - Cute house in a great location near lake Saint Clair. Open living kitchen area. Nice backyard with detached garage and fence.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1572 sqft
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Osborn
14119 Eastburn St
14119 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
A extremely beautiful home with enough space to grow into this home offers a beautiful living room with fireplace new blinds thru out nice spacious kitchen and dining room bath on every floor private porch off mater bedroom also has meditation

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

