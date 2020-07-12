153 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grosse Pointe Farms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
213 Muir Road
213 Muir Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
BEST DEAL IN ALL OF GROSSE POINTE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious rental in Grosse Pointe Farms. Ideal location just steps away from "The Hill" shopping and dining district.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
39 Deming Lane
39 Deming Lane, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 3/8/20 2PM-4PM. Freshly painted and ready to go! An extremely rare Grosse Pointe Farms location that offers both privacy and charm. Prestigious East of GP boulevard locale. Only 6 unique residences on Deming Lane.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Farms

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
713 St. Clair
713 Saint Clair Street, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Location, location... Across from Neighborhood club. 1 block to shops and restaurants in the village. Lower unit, newly decorated and carpeted with full basement, carpeted rec room and office (450 Sq.Ft.) AND a 2nd full bath.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Finney
4495 Guilford St
4495 Guilford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful East Detroit home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room, separate dining area, Large basement, fenced in yard, and 2 car Garage Call today to see this home! 313.887.9400 To view more homes visit www.dixon-allen.

1 of 37

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Farms
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16200 E State Fair St
16200 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
874 sqft
Recently renovated three bedroom bungalow! Two car garage. Great location. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5867710)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1572 sqft
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5926 Courville St
5926 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Spacious brick Tudor located South of Cadieux and East of Harper. This house features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section is not accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5105446)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Conner
12210 Longview St
12210 Longview Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$765
833 sqft
3 bedroom and 1 bath brick bungalow. Good sized backyard. Very clean home that won't last. Click to apply now!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21800 Tuscany Ave
21800 Tuscany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1145 sqft
3 bed bungalow, full basement w 1/2 bath. 2 car detached garage. Please call 586 978 4444 to set an appointment to see the inside. Or check out our website at look4rental.com to see our other properties available. Visit us on Facebook too.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22647 ALGER Street
22647 Alger Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1037 sqft
Lovely Saint Clair Shores home only a 5-minute drive to Lake Front Park!!! New carpet throughout, freshly painted!! Brand new furnace, Central air, both bathrooms updated (2017), and new front picture window.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22357 Beaconsfield Avenue
22357 Beaconsfield Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
Check out this great 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch with a 2 Car Garage and so much more! This Home features everything from a Large Den on the rear of the house to a spacious Kitchen, Bathroom has been tastefully updated and property is rental registered

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11034 Worden St
11034 Worden Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
"NOTE: There are still some minor touch-up repairs on going but will be completed real soon." This 3 bedroom and 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11982 Duchess St
11982 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
729 sqft
$750 a month tenant pays lights, water and gas. Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 1 Hardwood Flooring New Paint New Electrical New Plumbing New Kitchen New Bathroom Unfinished Basement New Windows

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1320 Devonshire Rd
1320 Devonshire Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
No pets, no smoking, no section 8. Must have minimum income of $7400 per month to qualify. Send proof of income before requesting a showing. Freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor. Very private fenced back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25627 Paige St
25627 Paige Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cute, newly updated home for lease in roseville. Two bedrooms and one bath. Laundry room. No basement and no garage. Very cute home! Must see!! Call today!! Cats allowed and 1 dog under 30 pounds. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5875621)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â  email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grosse Pointe Farms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

