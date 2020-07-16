2910 Lee St SW

Amenities

Charming little 2 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent (800 SF) Completely remodeled. New windows.

Basement with laundry and storage space. Grandville school district. Across the street from playground/park. $995/month, $995 deposit. 1 Year lease. Credit check, background check, criminal check and one month security deposit required. Requirements include verifiable income, solid rental history (no evictions, utility shut-offs or back rent due), no felonies or violent criminal history. No smoking. No pets.

Showings are currently being scheduled with qualified applicants.



No Pets Allowed



