Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

2910 Lee St SW

2910 Lee Street Southwest · (616) 745-6243
Location

2910 Lee Street Southwest, Grandville, MI 49418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 800 SF · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
playground
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Charming little 2 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent (800 SF) Completely remodeled. New windows.
Basement with laundry and storage space. Grandville school district. Across the street from playground/park. $995/month, $995 deposit. 1 Year lease. Credit check, background check, criminal check and one month security deposit required. Requirements include verifiable income, solid rental history (no evictions, utility shut-offs or back rent due), no felonies or violent criminal history. No smoking. No pets.
Showings are currently being scheduled with qualified applicants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3587594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Lee St SW have any available units?
2910 Lee St SW has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2910 Lee St SW have?
Some of 2910 Lee St SW's amenities include recently renovated, playground, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Lee St SW currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Lee St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Lee St SW pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Lee St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandville.
Does 2910 Lee St SW offer parking?
No, 2910 Lee St SW does not offer parking.
Does 2910 Lee St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Lee St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Lee St SW have a pool?
No, 2910 Lee St SW does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Lee St SW have accessible units?
No, 2910 Lee St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Lee St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Lee St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 Lee St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 Lee St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
