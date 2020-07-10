/
apartments with washer dryer
73 Apartments for rent in Grandville, MI with washer-dryer
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
Studio
$755
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$925
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$808
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$964
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$767
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$797
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,064
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,476
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,104
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,242
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
West Grand
1145 Tamarack Ave NW # 2
1145 Tamarack Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Available 07/14/20 2 bedroom upstairs apartment. Includes stackable washer/dryer in unit. $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE4293191)
West Grand
939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2
939 Tamarack Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Efficient sized 2 bedroom,1 bath second floor apartment in the West Grand Neighborhood. This apartment has a large living room space and plenty of bedroom space for an upper apartment.
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
252 Pearl Street NW
252 Pearl Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,399
Look no further, this elegant Forslund Condo is a unique find. Fully furnished right down to the dishes and silverware. Located on the building's third floor with spectacular views of downtown Grand Rapids & the Grand River.
SWAN
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1436 sqft
This three bedroom home is a few blocks from Downtown GVSU campus and all Grand Rapids has to offer. Newer floors and paint. This home features a large kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.
SWAN
758 Lake Michigan Drive NW
758 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
: Downtown living made easy- 4 bed, 2 bath house located near GVSU campus. Easy walk to downtown and all GR has to offer.
SWAN
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1884 sqft
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.
West Grand
558 Lane Ave NW
558 Lane Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/08/20 558 Lane Ave NW Available August 8, 2020 $1,800.00/month $1,800.00 Security Deposit $35.00/ Application $500.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee Check out this home featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 baths.
West Grand
335 Bridge Street NW #1101
335 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1423 sqft
Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown
SWAN
924 Dayton SW
924 Dayton Street Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
924 Dayton SW - Brand new house. Built in 2016. Walking distance to Fulton St businesses, GVSU, and downtown. Modern with spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Open kitchen and living area. Each bedroom has a closet storage system.
West Grand
1000 1st St NW
1000 1st Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1000 first st nw Available 08/01/20 Huge, beautiful house on NW side of Grand Rapids...close to highways, local colleges, and nightlife. ONE YEAR lease starting AUGUST 1 $1700/mo....
SWAN
263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1
263 Straight Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1276 sqft
Plenty of room in this beautiful four-bedroom apartment on the main level of a West side duplex! This apartment boasts an updated kitchen, a fantastic floor plan that flows well from front to back, and an amazing location...
West Grand
954 Fremont Ave NW
954 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for MOVE-IN on August 1st, 2020. Located on the NW side of Grand Rapids, this renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single-family home is ready for renters.
West Grand
801 Broadway Avenue NW
801 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1704 sqft
Rent is $ 2,300.00 per month plus utilities with a security deposit of $3,000 plus a lease for 12 months. In 2014 the site was remodeled converting the top floor into exclusive Clark Place Condominiums sitting on top floor.
SWAN
210 Mardell Pl SW
210 Mardell Place Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Available 05/01/20 210 Mardell Pl. SW Available May 1, 2020 $900.00/month This property is in great condition and was just remodeled a couple years ago. It is worth a look! Walking distance to Downtown and Campus. Not far from the expressway.
