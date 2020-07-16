All apartments in Genesee County
Genesee County, MI
100 Quality Way
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

100 Quality Way

100 Quality Way · (810) 227-7387
Location

100 Quality Way, Genesee County, MI 48442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 29931 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained building located within The Golden Corridor which encompasses I-75, I-69 and US-23 Highways. Building consists of 30,000 sq. ft. which includes 5 spacious offices which exceed 2,500 sq. ft. Two of the offices face the adjacent lake. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. The plant includes 12 rail style cranes with up to 10 ton capacity and 1 Jib crane with 3 ton capacity. 2600 ampere 480 volt 3 phase Buss Duct feed systems with individual meters. 1200 ampere total. Also included automated fire sprinkler throughout building, air conditioning and 4 loading doors.City sewer and water. Property sits on 3.28 acres located in the upscale community of Grand Blanc. Great tax breaks makes the light industrial building an excellent investment. Please see the attached documents that list all the amenities which can't be listed here. All data is approximate. THIS LISTING IS ALSO FOR SALE. SEE MLS 229118028. Machines not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Quality Way have any available units?
100 Quality Way has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Quality Way have?
Some of 100 Quality Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Quality Way currently offering any rent specials?
100 Quality Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Quality Way pet-friendly?
No, 100 Quality Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Genesee County.
Does 100 Quality Way offer parking?
No, 100 Quality Way does not offer parking.
Does 100 Quality Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Quality Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Quality Way have a pool?
No, 100 Quality Way does not have a pool.
Does 100 Quality Way have accessible units?
No, 100 Quality Way does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Quality Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Quality Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Quality Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Quality Way has units with air conditioning.
