100 Quality Way

Well maintained building located within The Golden Corridor which encompasses I-75, I-69 and US-23 Highways. Building consists of 30,000 sq. ft. which includes 5 spacious offices which exceed 2,500 sq. ft. Two of the offices face the adjacent lake. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. The plant includes 12 rail style cranes with up to 10 ton capacity and 1 Jib crane with 3 ton capacity. 2600 ampere 480 volt 3 phase Buss Duct feed systems with individual meters. 1200 ampere total. Also included automated fire sprinkler throughout building, air conditioning and 4 loading doors.City sewer and water. Property sits on 3.28 acres located in the upscale community of Grand Blanc. Great tax breaks makes the light industrial building an excellent investment. Please see the attached documents that list all the amenities which can't be listed here. All data is approximate. THIS LISTING IS ALSO FOR SALE. SEE MLS 229118028. Machines not included.