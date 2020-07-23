Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

75 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Garden City, MI

Finding an apartment in Garden City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
5918 Cardwell St
5918 Cardwell Street, Garden City, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
This is a classic home and a very old school layout. This home have 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. 2 car garage. Great looking back yard with lot of shade. House has two garages. No kitchen appliances and no central air.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28850 PARDO Street
28850 Pardo Avenue, Garden City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
Cozy Garden City Apartment in a 4 unit apartment building. Private entry with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
35065 Fairchild
35065 Fairchild Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
35065 Fairchild Westland, MI 48186 - Beautiful single family home. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air Large, fenced backyard with two car garage 6,752 sq ft lot, and 1,013 sq ft of living space. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5690496)

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Inkster
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
15489 DIXIE
15489 Dixie, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
***FOR RENT*** REDFORD 2 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1000 SQFT OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH, RECENTLY UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTERTOP SPACE, APPLIANCES PROVIDED FOR TENANT USE, NICE SIZE

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25702 Norfolk St.
25702 Norfolk Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1087 sqft
Available 07/23/20 25702 Norfolk St. - Property Id: 318682 This nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge back yard and detached garage is available for rent. Inquire online or via text to Jay at 3135503724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Western View
14882 Aubrey
14882 Aubrey, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1066 sqft
3 Bedroom - 1 Bath - Redford - $1,175 - Freshly renovated bungalow in Redford is a must see! Hardwood floors throughout, appliances included, ceiling fans, two full bathrooms, fenced in yard and a one car garage! Pet Friendly. $1,175/month, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
14987 SUNBURY Street
14987 Sunbury, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Lease available for 1 year possible extensions. Very light & bright home with a large kitchen including stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling in the living room, kitchen and hallway. Master bedroom with master bath, updated hall bath in 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6546 Westpoint St
6546 Westpoint St, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful old style home with a modern feel. The hardwoods have been re-polish and looking brand new. One of the biggest rooms upstairs with a full bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Inkster
3811 HICKORY Street
3811 Hickory Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
836 sqft
3 Bed, 1 bath home. 1.5 SD, $50.00 clean fee to be used when vacate. No smoking. Pets with owners approval. No large pets. See attached application procedure. $25.00 app fee. Section 8 OK. Agent must accompany all showings.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
16782 MERRIMAN Road
16782 Merriman Road, Livonia, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1969 sqft
*NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 APPLICATIONS * SO MUCH TO LOVE HERE, SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATH, SPRAWLING BRICK RANCH IN LIVONIA THAT SITS ON 1.7 ACRES OF LAND.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
614 Superior Parkway
614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
$
86 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$797
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
47 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
25 Units Available
Pavilion Court Apartments
22675 Pavilion Dr, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1165 sqft
At Pavilion Court, your comfort is our first priority. We offer the quality you expect and the service that a professional management team can provide.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$851
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,384
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Garden City, MI

Finding an apartment in Garden City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

