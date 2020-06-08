All apartments in Forest Hills
Find more places like Cascade East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hills, MI
/
Cascade East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:38 PM

Cascade East

2771 Orange Ave SE · (616) 229-2586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Forest Hills
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2771 Orange Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI 49546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cascade East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
garage
key fob access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
dog grooming area
guest parking
new construction
smoke-free community
Cascade East townhomes provide the perfect balance of an intimate, small-town feel and the convenience and excitement of city living. Located in a relaxing neighborhood, Cascade East is walkable to locally owned coffee shops, restaurants, health food stores, and retail shops while being just a few minutes' drive to downtown Grand Rapids, Shaggy Pines Dog Park, and within the Forest Hills School District. Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom layouts, Cascade East is perfect for anyone. Enjoy new modern amenities like a finished basement, insulated garage, keyless entry, USB wall ports in the kitchen and bedrooms, quartz countertops, LED lighting, gas ranges and stainless steel appliances, private decks, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $26
Parking Details: Open parking additional with garage. Other, assigned. Attached Garage/Keyless entry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascade East have any available units?
Cascade East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hills, MI.
What amenities does Cascade East have?
Some of Cascade East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascade East currently offering any rent specials?
Cascade East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascade East pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascade East is pet friendly.
Does Cascade East offer parking?
Yes, Cascade East offers parking.
Does Cascade East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascade East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascade East have a pool?
No, Cascade East does not have a pool.
Does Cascade East have accessible units?
No, Cascade East does not have accessible units.
Does Cascade East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cascade East has units with dishwashers.
Does Cascade East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cascade East has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Cascade East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE
Forest Hills, MI 49546

Similar Pages

Forest Hills 2 BedroomsForest Hills Apartments with Balcony
Forest Hills Apartments with GarageForest Hills Cheap Places
Forest Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity