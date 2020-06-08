Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park parking garage key fob access cats allowed 24hr maintenance dog grooming area guest parking new construction smoke-free community

Cascade East townhomes provide the perfect balance of an intimate, small-town feel and the convenience and excitement of city living. Located in a relaxing neighborhood, Cascade East is walkable to locally owned coffee shops, restaurants, health food stores, and retail shops while being just a few minutes' drive to downtown Grand Rapids, Shaggy Pines Dog Park, and within the Forest Hills School District. Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom layouts, Cascade East is perfect for anyone. Enjoy new modern amenities like a finished basement, insulated garage, keyless entry, USB wall ports in the kitchen and bedrooms, quartz countertops, LED lighting, gas ranges and stainless steel appliances, private decks, and much more!