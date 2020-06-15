520 Burroughs Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - 1500 sq ft 4 Bed 2 bath, colonial with finished basement also. (like 2000 sq ft w basement)

2 car garage, fenced yard, hardwood floors, central AC. Freeman Elementary School. Underground copper water service line from street.

REQUIREMENTS:

Cash paying tenants need AT LEAST 2800/.mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job & NO Lates, NO Evictions, NO Convictions. (this means YOU & we do check!!) THANK YOU



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE901851)