Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 PM

520 Burroughs Ave

520 Burroughs Avenue · (810) 407-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Burroughs Avenue, Flint, MI 48507
Circle Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $750 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - 1500 sq ft 4 Bed 2 bath, colonial with finished basement also. (like 2000 sq ft w basement)
2 car garage, fenced yard, hardwood floors, central AC. Freeman Elementary School. Underground copper water service line from street.
Call 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600

REQUIREMENTS:
Cash paying tenants need AT LEAST 2800/.mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job & NO Lates, NO Evictions, NO Convictions. (this means YOU & we do check!!) THANK YOU

We are THE BEST LANDLORDS in town w BEST houses.
We have the LOWEST # of houses of any property management company in town, GUARANTEED, yes we are a "full time professional owner & manager". Unlike every other property management company, WE ACTUALLY OWN ALL OUR PROPERTIES. This means you are very important to us & every tenant is a VIP and we get things handled FAST w no excuses. Come experience the difference of dealing with a full time professional OWNER available 24/7 to tenants w a full time professional staff, vs a "manager" of someone else's property, who does not have a personal stake in YOUR SATISFACTION.

CALL FOR ADDITIONAL PROPERTIES & to Get on our waiting list !!

CALL NOW to see houses 1 HOUR.
Call 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE901851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Burroughs Ave have any available units?
520 Burroughs Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Burroughs Ave have?
Some of 520 Burroughs Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Burroughs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
520 Burroughs Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Burroughs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 520 Burroughs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does 520 Burroughs Ave offer parking?
Yes, 520 Burroughs Ave does offer parking.
Does 520 Burroughs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Burroughs Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Burroughs Ave have a pool?
No, 520 Burroughs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 520 Burroughs Ave have accessible units?
No, 520 Burroughs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Burroughs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Burroughs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
