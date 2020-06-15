3909 Hogarth Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Call, don't email. pics not up to date. VERY NICE house. Best location in City!! 1600 sq ft colonial, 4 bed,2 bath, nicest finished basement I own at 12x33 w wood floors and drywall and recessed lights in basement, over 400 sq ft finished basement, 2 car garage, fenced yard, by St Pius catholic school behind miller rd and 75. Just barely In the CITY within 1 block of Flint Twp. CALL 24x7 NO EMAILS. 810-407-5600

Must make 3500 per month to be considered for this house. No evictions or convictions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3418421)