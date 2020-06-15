All apartments in Flint
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 PM

3909 Hogarth Ave

3909 Hogarth Avenue · (810) 407-5600
Location

3909 Hogarth Avenue, Flint, MI 48532
Chevrolet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $825 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call, don't email. pics not up to date. VERY NICE house. Best location in City!! 1600 sq ft colonial, 4 bed,2 bath, nicest finished basement I own at 12x33 w wood floors and drywall and recessed lights in basement, over 400 sq ft finished basement, 2 car garage, fenced yard, by St Pius catholic school behind miller rd and 75. Just barely In the CITY within 1 block of Flint Twp. CALL 24x7 NO EMAILS. 810-407-5600
Must make 3500 per month to be considered for this house. No evictions or convictions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3418421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Hogarth Ave have any available units?
3909 Hogarth Ave has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Hogarth Ave have?
Some of 3909 Hogarth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Hogarth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Hogarth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Hogarth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Hogarth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does 3909 Hogarth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Hogarth Ave does offer parking.
Does 3909 Hogarth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Hogarth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Hogarth Ave have a pool?
No, 3909 Hogarth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Hogarth Ave have accessible units?
No, 3909 Hogarth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Hogarth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Hogarth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
